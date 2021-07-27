Hollywood shows support for Simone Biles after Olympics withdrawal – The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood athletes and politicians are rallying around U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after her decision to withdraw from the U.S. team final due to her mental health.

The 24-year-old gold medalist and Tokyo 2021 contender withdrew from competition after rotating in the team final. A first statement from the American gymnastics team, which was posted on twitter, confirmed Biles’ decision to step back. “Simone Biles withdrew from the team final competition due to a medical problem. It will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions, ”the statement said.

Since then, the gymnast has made several public statements and each has expressed that she has quit the women’s gymnastics event due to concerns about her state of mind, especially the high pressures around Olympic competition.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we are also human,” Biles said. “So we have to protect our minds and our bodies, rather than just going out there and doing what the world wants us to do.”

In one interview with Todayby Hoda Kotb, Biles reiterated that his decision to step down was not due to an explicit physical injury, but to emotional pressures around expectations of his performance. “Physically, I feel good. I’m in good shape, ”she said. “Emotionally, it varies with the time and the moment. Coming to the Olympics and being the main star is no easy feat.

Following Biles’ decision and public comments about her mental health, numerous figures from media, entertainment, sports and politics have come out to support the young athlete.

Aly Raisman, former U.S. team gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist, shared support for Biles during an appearance on Today and highlighted how pressured Biles was to participate in this year’s event.

“I think Simone is the biggest story before the Olympics, so it’s just… it’s really, really devastating,” she said. “But I think it’s also very important to think about the pressure on her, and there isn’t a lot that someone can take.”

“She’s human, and I think sometimes people forget about her. And Simone, like everyone else, does her best, ”Raisman continued.

Adam Rippon, former US figure skater and Olympic bronze medalist, posted on his Twitter: “I can’t imagine the pressure Simone is feeling. I send her so much love. It[‘s] easy to forget that she is still human. WE LOVE YOU.”

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner joked about Biles’ strength and maturity compared to himself. “The wonderful Simone Biles is stepping down from an Olympic event to protect her well-being and I can’t even bring myself to leave Twitter.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler highlighted the gold medalist’s decision to set limits. “@Simone_Biles has drawn a line for herself and her health on the world stage. It is a real superhuman strength, an example for all of us.

Former CBS star Beth Behrs Two broke girls wrote in a lengthy statement: “You are amazing. I wish I had the strength and courage in my 20s to prioritize my sanity like you and @naomiosaka did. You have set an incredible precedent for all the young girls who look up to you, and for this girl in her thirties. Thank you.”

Actress, comedian and talk show host Loni Love said, “Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and always will be a champion …. Only positive vibes reach you !!!!!

Watch what is happening live Host Andy Cohen sent a simple and sweet message, telling the young athlete, “We love you @Simone_Biles !!!” while Ellen Degeneres also had a few words of encouragement. “. @ Simone_Biles, you are solid in my book.”

Poet Amanda Gorman, who gained wide public recognition after her appearance in the inauguration of President Joe Biden, was among many netizens who called Biles a “GOAT,” writing: “Biles always encourages his teammates, even when taking care of herself, of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever and ever. We love you Simone.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: “Gratitude and support is what @Simone_Biles deserves. Always the GOAT and we are all lucky to be able to see it in action. And congratulations and thanks to the tough as nails #TeamUSA @sunisalee_, @ChilesJordan, @ grace_mccallum2 for being role models and champions.

Yes. This is what a champion looks like. So proud of #SimoneBiles and the whole gymnastics team. How lucky we are to have you all as our USA team. https://t.co/4TrcUXuQpm -Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 27, 2021

.@Simone_Biles, you are solid gold in my book. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 27, 2021

.@Simone_Biles has drawn a line for herself and her health on the world stage. It is a real superhuman strength, an example for all of us. – Chelsea Manager (@chelseahandler) July 27, 2021

We love you @Simone_Biles !!! – Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 27, 2021

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. It is a class act. Withdrew from team competition after the jump… stayed and cheered on her teammates… gave them chalk for their hands… encouraged… hugged them. She has already won. Congratulations on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym – Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021

The wonderful Simone Biles is stepping down from an Olympic event to protect her well-being and I can’t even bring myself to leave Twitter. God I’m so fucked up. – billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 27, 2021

Thanks for all you’ve done. – Felicia Day (@feliciaday) July 27, 2021

Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and always will be a champion. What positive waves for you !!!!! https://t.co/21bod9owdv – Loni Amour (@LoniLove) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles is still the most amazing athlete of all time – rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 27, 2021

I like you @Simone_Biles – Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 27, 2021

I can’t imagine the pressure Simone feels. I send her so much love. It’s easy to forget that she’s still human. WE LOVE YOU. – Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 27, 2021

The idea that some think publicly showing your vulnerabilities is somehow sweet is just ludicrous. I’m so grateful that my loved ones helped me get out of this way of thinking of my upbringing because it made me a better man #SimoneBiles – Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 27, 2021

Everyone judges @Simone_Biles doesn’t know their foot out of their asshole when it comes to being out of place. She’s on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter. Not everything that is happening can be understood from the outside. She is doing her best given the situation she finds herself in. – Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 27, 2021

Send only love and positivity to the @Simone_Biles – Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 27, 2021

The goat @Simone_Biles having to sit down – because a man is not held responsible for doing the same – is shameful. Biles always cheering on her teammates, even taking care of herself, is one of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever and ever. We love you Simone. https://t.co/nrfaJhoaja – Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) July 27, 2021

I’m with Simone Biles.

I am still with Naomi Osaka. Your health and peace matter. You remind black women that we can take the space we need for ourselves. – Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 27, 2021

People come back to their lives after the game is over, but these athletes with mental health challenges can’t change channels. Problems don’t just magically disappear. The pressure to be sure and perfect all the time is immense. Send love to @Simone_Biles & others! https://t.co/R54RxL917V – Jaime Harrison, president of the DNC (@harrisonjaime) July 27, 2021

Gratitude and support is what @Simone_Biles deserved. Always the GOAT and we are all lucky to be able to see it in action. And congratulations and thanks to the tough as nails #TeamUSA @sunisalee_ , @ChilesJordan, @ grace_mccallum2 to be role models and champions – Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 27, 2021

– Kennelia Stradwick (@Kennelia) July 27, 2021

Seems to me @Simone_Biles simply shows a new way to win – by prioritizing being someone YOU are proud of and making your life and the lives of the people around you as good as possible. It’s a lifetime, not a series of competitions with filling in between. – Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) July 27, 2021