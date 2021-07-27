Few Asian Americans among Emmy Nominees

Asian representation was rare among on-screen nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmys announced July 13.

There were no performers of Asian descent among the nominees in the lead actor categories, but Bowen Yang earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live. Yang is the first Chinese-American actor in the series. In 2019, he was among the nominees for Outstanding Writing on a Variety Series for his work on SNL.

Bowen Yang (pictured with Colin Jost) plays the iceberg that sank the Titanic during SNL's weekend update segment. (NBC)

Other nominees for Best Supporting Actors are Kenan Thompson for SNL, Carl Clemons Hopkins for Hacks, Paul Reiser for The Kominsky Method and Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Rick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift, all of Ted Lasso.

Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Film or Anthology is Philippe soo for Hamilton, a filmed version of the Broadway musical. Her portrayal of Eliza Hamilton earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Renee Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson for Mare of Easttown, Moses Ingram for The Queens Gambit and Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision are also nominated for the Emmy.

Max Minghella, an English actor whose mother was born in Hong Kong, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for The Handmaids Tale. His castmates OT Fagbenle and Bradley Whitford were also nominated, along with Michael K. Williams of Lovecraft Country, John Lithgow of Perry Mason, Tobias Menzies of The Crown, Giancarlo Esposito of The Mandalorian and Chris Sullivan of This Is Us.

Phillipa Soo, pictured with Lin-Manuel Miranda, is nominated for her role in the musical Hamilton.

Padma lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons were nominated for Best Reality Host for Top Chef. Lakshmi, who is also an author, activist and model, was previously nominated for the same show in 2009. Tan France was also nominated along with co-hosts Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye.

The other nominees are Nicole Byer for Nailed It; RuPaul for RuPauls Drag Race; Marc Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin OLeary for Shark Tank.

Padma Lakshmi is nominated to co-host Top Chef.

Nominees for Best Comedy Series included PEN15 (Hulu), which stars Maya erskine (who is half Japanese) and Anna Konkle, who are also co-creators and executive producers. The couple, who are in their 30s, play versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in 2000, surrounded by real 13-year-olds.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) is also nominated, although it is as much of a drama as it is a comedy, which continues the story of the characters from the movie The Karate Kid and their children over 30 years later. The cast includes Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as Johnny; Recent guest stars included Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen from The Karate Kid Part II.

The other nominees are Black-ish (ABC), Emily in Paris (Netflix), Hacks (HBO Max), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), The Kominsky Method (Netflix) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV +).

Erskine is also nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series with the writers of Hacks, Girls5eva, Ted Lasso and The Flight Attendant.

Yahlin chang of The Handmaids Tale is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series with writers for The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, The Crown, Pose and The Boys.

Maya Erskine (left) and Anna Konkle are co-stars and co-creators of PEN15, which is nominated for Best Comedy Series. Erskine is also nominated for Best Comedy Writing.

Helene cho is one of the producers of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman nominated for Outstanding or Special Hosted Non-Fiction Series. Producers of Oprah with Meghan and Harry, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Vice were also nominated.

Producers Hao Wu and Jean Tsien of 76 Days were nominated for outstanding merit in making documentary films with the producers of Dick Johnson Is Dead and Welcome to Chechnya.

For exceptional unstructured reality series, San Heng was one of the nominated executive producers for RuPauls Drag Race Untucked, with Smriti mundhra and Hoo in Kim of Indian Matchmaking. Executive producers of Becoming, Below Deck and Selling Sunset were also nominated.

For an exceptional competition program, executive producer Padma lakshmi and co-executive producers Tracy pliers and Thi Nguyen by Top Chef were among the nominees, along with producers of The Amazing Race, Nailed It, RuPauls Drag Race and The Voice.

Technical categories

Nominees for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantastic Program include Nithya Shrinivasan, artistic director of Halston, and Doug Chiang, Production Designer for The Mandalorian. Nominees include production designers, art directors and set designers for Bridgerton, The Crown, Perry Mason and The Queens Gambit.

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer for SNL, is among the nominees for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series, as well as the production designers and art directors of Last Week Tonight, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Masked Singer and RuPauls Drag Race. Yoshimura has been with SNL since its inception in 1975 and has won five Emmy Awards.

Guillaume Ng, costume assistant for The Umbrella Academy, was among the nominees for Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes. Costume designers and costume supervisors from The Handmaids Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian and WandaVision were also nominated.

Akira Yoshimura, production designer for SNL, occasionally appeared on camera as Mr. Sulu during Star Trek parodies.

For exceptional single-camera image editing for a limited or anthology series or film, editor Miss Khodaï has nominations for two episodes of WandaVision. The editors of The Queens Gambit and two episodes of Mare of Easttown are also nominated.

Omega is one of the editors of The Voice nominated for Outstanding Photo Montage for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, along with editors of The Amazing Race, Queer Eye, RuPauls Drag Race and Top Chef.

For an exceptional sound mix for a comedy or drama series (one hour), re-recording mixer Etienne Urata is one of the nominees for The Mandalorian. Also nominated are re-recording mixers and production mixers from The Boys, The Crown, The Handmaids Tale and Lovecraft Country.

The rewards program airs September 19 on CBS.