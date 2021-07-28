West Hollywood man convicted of drug trafficking, including giving methamphetamine to two deceased victims | USAO-CDCA





ANGELS A West Hollywood man was found guilty today by a federal jury of nine felonies, including providing lethal doses of methamphetamine to two men who died in his apartment after being injected with drugs. Edward Buck, 66, was convicted of two counts of distributing methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintenance of premises linked to drugs and two counts of inducement to travel in interstate commerce for the purpose of prostitution. According to evidence presented during his nine-day trial, starting no later than 2011 and continuing through September 2019, Buck engaged in a series of parties and games, or asked men to consume narcotics that he provided and to have sex in his apartment. During these party and play sessions, Buck distributed drugs, including methamphetamine, and in some cases injected drugs into the victims intravenously in a practice known as of slamming. Buck has solicited his victims in a variety of ways, including using social media platforms, dating and escort sites, or through referrals from his previous victims, including people he hired to do others. works for him, offering a search fee for the references. Buck wielded power and control over his victims, typically targeting those in need, homelessness, or those struggling with drug addiction. He exploited the wealth and the balance of power between them by offering his victims money to use drugs and letting Buck inject them with narcotics. After the men arrived at his apartment, Buck prepared syringes containing methamphetamine, sometimes personally injecting the victims with or without their consent. Buck also injected victims with more narcotics than they expected and occasionally injected victims while they were unconscious. If a victim was not interested in using drugs, or used less than Buck wanted them to use, Buck either refused to pay the person or cut the person’s pay. Ultimately, if a victim refused to consume too much meth, Buck would lose interest and no longer hire the person to party and play. On two occasions, the Bucks party and gambling fetish has turned deadly. Gemmel Moore died on July 27, 2017 and Timothy Dean died on January 7, 2019. Both victims fatally overdosed on methamphetamine in Bucks’ apartment. These deaths did not deter Buck from continuing to distribute methamphetamine, and he continued to distribute the drug to other victims, including a man who overdosed twice in Bucks’ apartment but survived afterward. have received immediate medical treatment. Buck also tricked people into California from other states for the purpose of prostitution through partying and gambling. Buck bought a plane ticket for Moore, who had moved to Texas, so Moore could travel to Los Angeles in July 2017 to party and play at Bucks’ apartment. In September 2018, Buck also bought a plane ticket for another victim to fly from Iowa to Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder will schedule a sentencing hearing at a later date, at which Buck will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a legal maximum sentence of life in a federal prison. Buck is currently in federal custody in this matter. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department have investigated this matter. US Assistant Prosecutors Chelsea Norell of the Violence and Organized Crime Section and Lindsay Bailey of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering and Racketeering Section are continuing this case.

