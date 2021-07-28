What We Learned From Mena Suvaris’ Book About The Dark Side of Her Life





When she started her acting career, Mena Suvari quickly got used to playing the much younger object of a man’s desires. In 1999 and 2000, in her late teens and early twenties, she played an altar girl in the teen sex comedy American Pie and a coveted high school cheerleader in American Beauty. I was used to being presented as the sexy or the sex object, writes Suvari in her memoir, La Grande Paix, which Hachette published on Tuesday. It was art imitating life. I was okay with that; I just wanted to do what needed to be done and escape to my own little world.

Soon her safe space turned to marijuana, which she used to distract herself from her broken family life and the predatory men she met in and around Hollywood.

During her 20+ years in the public eye, Suvari, 42, writes that she had never mentioned anything about the dark side of my life. But in the book, she recounts years of drug addiction and sexual abuse. She was compelled by the #MeToo movement and the women who have spoken publicly about their own experiences to share hers. I have spent most of my life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and denying what happened to me and what I had allowed myself to do and be a part of, she writes. Then one day I quit. I stopped running away and looked at myself. I looked in pain and what I saw was I was ready to leave it all behind and heal. Here’s what readers will learn from La Grande Paix. The allegations against Kevin Spacey reminded him of a strange encounter while filming American Beauty. The film is about a suburban dad, played by Spacey, who becomes obsessed with his teenage friend, played by Suvari. The day Spacey and Suvari filmed an intimate scene in which they were lying together on a sofa, writes Suvari, Spacey took her to a small room with a bed, lay down with her, and held her. At the time, Suvari, who was 19 when filming began, said she was not sure Spacey, who was 39, had discussed this exercise with the film’s director, Sam Mendes.

Either way, it worked, she writes. Lying there with Kevin was strange and eerie but also calm and peaceful, and as for his gentle caresses, I was so used to being open and hungry for affection that it was good to just be touched. Spacey, who won the Oscar for best lead actor for the role, made no sexual advances in the room, she said. In the context of the anecdote, Suvari did not mention the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Spacey, which he denied. But in a People magazine Article published last week, she said that when the allegations against Spacey started to surface years ago, she thought about that moment with him on the bed.

Sexual abuse and abusive relationships are all too familiar to her. During the production of American Beauty, Suvari dated and lived with a man whom she described at one point as the devil himself. Suvari had previously dealt with sexual abuse. When she was 12, Suvari wrote that she was forced to have sex by a 16-year-old boy. At 16, she says her Hollywood manager, who was in her mid-30s, had sex with her. She was young, vulnerable and in desperate need of affection, she wrote. The abusive relationship she describes in most detail is with a man named Tyler, a lighting engineer she met at a rave when he was 26 and she was 17. The family she grew up with grew up. was fractured, so Suvari surrendered to Tyler, she writes. Throughout their relationship, she said, he verbally assaulted her and forced her to participate in sexual acts against his will. Little by little, it reduced the thin layer of self-esteem that was left to me, she writes.

The filming of American Pie was a joyous escape. Suvari moved in with Tyler early in their relationship, making her feel trapped, but once she was cast in American Pie, her breakout role, she had a place where she could blossom. She writes that her character Heather, a sweet, innocent and virginal altar girl was in a romantic relationship, which was in stark contrast to what she would go back to after work. Drugs were a darker escape route. When Suvari was in high school in Burbank, Calif., She writes, crystal meth took over her life. She spent her school hours thinking about going out to take the medicine, then she started sniffing it during bathroom breaks. When Tyler convinced her to quit, she instead started smoking large amounts of marijuana. I took medicine to numb myself from the pain, writes Suvari. Alcohol. Pot. Coke. crystal methamphetamine. Acid. Ecstasy. Mushrooms. Mescaline. It was my way of detaching myself from the hell of my existence and surviving. As her career began to take off, she felt like she was hiding a secret life, relying on her acting skills to convince the rest of the world that she was stable. Breast implants, which she got to boost her confidence, had the opposite effect. During her second marriage, Suvari decided to have breast implants fitted, believing they would give her confidence. She recalled a photoshoot she did for a women’s health and beauty magazine, in which the photographer and art director decided she needed to insert flesh-colored plastic plates for enlarge her bust. Years earlier, she had mended the small spaces between her front teeth and her eyesight, assuming the procedures were small attempts to control her life.

But the breast implants ended up shaming her, she writes, and in 2019, years after her second marriage ended, she decided to have them removed. Her third husband left the decision to her and said his appearance didn’t matter to him. I wanted to feel as perfectly flawed, awkward, and unique as I came into the world, writes Suvari. I wanted to rediscover myself and reclaim my power.

