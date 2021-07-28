A&E Guide to Four Twin Cities Art Classes with a Twist – The Minnesota Daily

Because painting and sipping is a bit like eating and drinking, only better.

Let’s face it, taking an art class can be intimidating, especially if you’re looking to tap into a new burst of creativity. But what if you could create your own masterpiece while sipping a cocktail or twerking?

A&E has put together a handful of classes right here in the Twin Cities that take the average art lesson to the next level, each with their own unique twist. Add them to the itinerary for your next night out with friends, a partner, or even a DIY date with yourself!

Twerk N Paint The Pourhouse

What better way to end Hot Girl Summer than by channeling your Megan Thee Stallion and Vincent van Gogh (two artists who are emblematic of their respective professions, of course)?

Twerk N Paint events take place once a month at the Pourhouse in Minneapolis. Participants are given painting supplies and canvases with pre-sketched designs to work on as they socialize and drop it like it’s hot.

He burns calories, works the middle and maximum glutes, his body positivity is people expressing themselves and making art, said Noval Noir, organizer and owner of Twerk N Paint. Everyone can vibrate and have a good time.

Noir said details of the Augusts Twerk N Paint event will be released soon, so be sure to keep an eye out for them. website.

Art and Wine Night Driftwood Char Bar

Driftwood, the charming hole in the wall in southern Minneapolis, hosts art and wine evenings once a month. The classes are run by Wine & Canvas Minneapolis, and each features a different paint sample that participants can recreate. Come learn the basics of the art while enjoying a bite or something at the bar.

Larry Sahagian, music and event booking manager at Driftwoods, said these classes bring friends together to express themselves and share what they create, whether they are hobby painters or have years of age. of experience in art.

We’re just music and art, that’s what driftwood is, Sahagian said.

The next art and wine night at Driftwood will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. The event is listed on Driftwood Facebook Page, and participants must register for the online course at least one day in advance.

Paint and Sip Burning Brothers Brewing

If you’re looking for something across the river, Your Bearded Artist is hosting a Paint & Sip event at the St. Pauls Burning Brothers Brewing.

The course will take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants recreate a painting of the Northern Lights while receiving step-by-step advice from local artists and tasting dishes and drinks from the Burning Brothers menu.

Registration for the course can be done in line.

Project Socials Upstairs Circus MPLS

If painting isn’t your thing, fear not! With more than 25 projects To choose from, the Project Socials at Upstairs Circus MPLS cater to a variety of crafty interests, whether you’re in woodworking, jewelry making, nail and string art or beyond.

After choosing their project, patrons receive a photo tutorial and the supplies they need. Everyone can customize the project to their liking while having a cocktail at the bar and socializing with other circus fans.

Anna Eastep, Events and Reservations Manager at Upstairs Circus MPLS, said Project Socials allow each guest to express their unique personality while also bonding with other creators.

I think the appeal of our Project Socials is that they are the perfect combination of individuality and oneness, Eastep said in an email to the Minnesota Daily. People get to work with friends, family and colleagues while watching each other enjoy their artistic side, which many of our clients don’t get to do often!

The best way to reserve your spot at a Social Project is on Upstairs Circus MPLS website.