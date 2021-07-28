Adam Driver becomes sexy centaur (?) In new Burberry ad





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images It has come to my attention that a lot of you are out there, publicly thirsty for the great Adam Driver. It also caught Burberry’s attention. The label named our Big Handsome Man the big handsome face of their new fragrance, Hero, an advertisement in which a shirtless pilot rides a beach with a horse while FKA Twigs performs sexy in the background. Before we get into the nitty-gritty of this alluring little campaign, we should really set the mood, so please get ready for the promo photos. Here is our big boy, walking towards you through the water with flaming pecs, wet and wispy and full of determination. Does this do anything for you? According to Bloomingdales, Burberry Hero will be available in 2 sizes: 50ml ($ 80 to $ 90 USD) and 100ml ($ 120 + USD). A gift with purchase is only available in the 100ml format. pic.twitter.com/OU4yKyOhTz – Adam driver files (@AdamDriverFiles) July 25, 2021 No? Well, how about Adam Driver and his bareback arm vein, big powerful mittens suggestively pulling his horse’s ponytail. NEW Adam Driver for Burberry Hero pic.twitter.com/gipNq2EVUa – Adam driver files (@AdamDriverFiles) July 27, 2021 How do you feel now? In it? As if you really prefer to know where this is all heading? Alright, let’s go: Heres Driver, sprinting out to sea with intent; here is this horse, which seems to swim well, with or without a driver hanging on its back; here is the water which swirls sensually around two bodies; here is a man-horse ?? The beach turned this big boy molto into a centaur ??? NEW Burberry Hero advertising feat. Adam Pilot! * I quench this thirst * pic.twitter.com/yy7cDx6jQK – Adam driver files (@AdamDriverFiles) July 27, 2021 At the end of this trip, I bet you’re feeling confused, and there are definitely some questions worth asking here: Who’s the hero? Did Driver save the horse (no) or did the horse save him? And does it really matter if two become one? And while I don’t want to make any assumptions about your sexual preferences, I want to apologize, because now you might find yourself drawn to a totally unapproachable centaur. This is perhaps the most confusing part of all. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

