Entertainment
Comedian Leighann Lord to bring entertainment and enlightenment to Interfaith Lecture Series
MAX ZAMBRANO – WRITER
Leighann Lord did not have one, but two first loves: writing and theater. Over the past two decades, she has continued her two loves as a standing actress.
I like to write, said Lord. I love having an idea, then writing it, then developing it on stage in front of people to see if it works or not. And when it does, oh my god, there’s no feeling like that. Its absolute magic.
At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Amphitheater, Lord will be giving a mix of a standing routine and a talk, titled Im Not Funny, Im Brave. This is part of the theme of the Week 5 Interfaith Lecture Series, The Authentic Comedic Voice: Truth Born of Struggle.
She joked that her intention is to make people laugh, but if they don’t, then shell calls it a lecture.
This uncomfortable silence? That was my intention, she laughed.
Lord has been in love with stand-up for as long as she can remember.
As a child, I loved watching the stand-up, she says. There was something about it, the ability to tell truths through laughter is a gift.
Ultimately, Lord attended Baruch College at the City University of New York, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and creative writing. She was later accepted into City University’s Master of Fine Arts program, but declined the offer.
Instead, Lord entered the corporate world for five years.
I was unhappy, absolutely unhappy, she said.
While many people have stage fright, Lord found the corporate world to be terrifying.
Like, are you going to work? At the same place? Every day? With the same people? Shiver, quiver, squeeze the beads. Like, I can’t, she said.
Lord understands that others are nervous, but she has the opposite reaction to being on stage.
I’ve spoken to professional actors who are terrified of stand-up because it’s a very specific thing, she said. You are alone on stage. There is no fourth wall. People say to me: How do you get on stage? and I say, how don’t you do? I understand the jitters, but the first time I went on stage to do stand-up, I felt like I had found my calling. I felt like I had found my safe space.
Currently, Lord is in the process of recording the third iteration of Showtimes from Funny Women of a Certain Age, the same name of a band that Lord frequently performs alongside.
It’s great for me to be attached to this special, she said.
Throughout COVID-19, Lord continued to work through virtual shows, but she is now busier than ever.
Everyone wants to get out, get out, get out now, she said.
For Lord, the best part of stand-up is bringing positivity into people’s lives, especially if members of the audience are going through a particularly negative time.
To know that on the very, very good days, I make people forget their pain or laugh about it for a little while. It’s a very brief respite, but that’s what art and entertainment does, she said. What I can do by standing up and laughing and letting them rack up endorphins and have a good time, I feel like I’m doing something right.
During today’s talk, Lord will use humor from topics she said, on the surface, are not funny. These topics include education, religion, health, politics, family, ageism, and inequality. She said people will probably wonder how she could make them funny.
I do, and I’ve had it for a while, she says.
Part of the equation for good comedy is tragedy, she said.
If you just gave a conference or a speech, it might not resonate the same way you can deliver a message or relief by laughing, she said.
Lord wants participants to feel entertained and informed. His talk will be a combination of stand-up, then time to reflect on what has been said.
I really feel like I’m from the George Carlin School of Comedy, where he joked about really serious stuff and made people laugh, she said. I feel it’s after that laughter when you take that cleansing breath and realize what you heard, and you can laugh about it so, maybe, now we can talk about it.
Sources
2/ https://chqdaily.com/2021/07/comedian-leighann-lord-to-bring-entertainment-enlightenment-to-interfaith-lecture-series/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]