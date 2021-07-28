Comedian Leighann Lord to bring entertainment and enlightenment to Interfaith Lecture Series

MAX ZAMBRANO – WRITER

Leighann Lord did not have one, but two first loves: writing and theater. Over the past two decades, she has continued her two loves as a standing actress.

I like to write, said Lord. I love having an idea, then writing it, then developing it on stage in front of people to see if it works or not. And when it does, oh my god, there’s no feeling like that. Its absolute magic.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Amphitheater, Lord will be giving a mix of a standing routine and a talk, titled Im Not Funny, Im Brave. This is part of the theme of the Week 5 Interfaith Lecture Series, The Authentic Comedic Voice: Truth Born of Struggle.

She joked that her intention is to make people laugh, but if they don’t, then shell calls it a lecture.

This uncomfortable silence? That was my intention, she laughed.

Lord has been in love with stand-up for as long as she can remember.

As a child, I loved watching the stand-up, she says. There was something about it, the ability to tell truths through laughter is a gift.

Ultimately, Lord attended Baruch College at the City University of New York, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and creative writing. She was later accepted into City University’s Master of Fine Arts program, but declined the offer.

Instead, Lord entered the corporate world for five years.

I was unhappy, absolutely unhappy, she said.

While many people have stage fright, Lord found the corporate world to be terrifying.

Like, are you going to work? At the same place? Every day? With the same people? Shiver, quiver, squeeze the beads. Like, I can’t, she said.

Lord understands that others are nervous, but she has the opposite reaction to being on stage.

I’ve spoken to professional actors who are terrified of stand-up because it’s a very specific thing, she said. You are alone on stage. There is no fourth wall. People say to me: How do you get on stage? and I say, how don’t you do? I understand the jitters, but the first time I went on stage to do stand-up, I felt like I had found my calling. I felt like I had found my safe space.

Currently, Lord is in the process of recording the third iteration of Showtimes from Funny Women of a Certain Age, the same name of a band that Lord frequently performs alongside.

It’s great for me to be attached to this special, she said.

Throughout COVID-19, Lord continued to work through virtual shows, but she is now busier than ever.

Everyone wants to get out, get out, get out now, she said.

For Lord, the best part of stand-up is bringing positivity into people’s lives, especially if members of the audience are going through a particularly negative time.

To know that on the very, very good days, I make people forget their pain or laugh about it for a little while. It’s a very brief respite, but that’s what art and entertainment does, she said. What I can do by standing up and laughing and letting them rack up endorphins and have a good time, I feel like I’m doing something right.

During today’s talk, Lord will use humor from topics she said, on the surface, are not funny. These topics include education, religion, health, politics, family, ageism, and inequality. She said people will probably wonder how she could make them funny.

I do, and I’ve had it for a while, she says.

Part of the equation for good comedy is tragedy, she said.

If you just gave a conference or a speech, it might not resonate the same way you can deliver a message or relief by laughing, she said.

Lord wants participants to feel entertained and informed. His talk will be a combination of stand-up, then time to reflect on what has been said.

I really feel like I’m from the George Carlin School of Comedy, where he joked about really serious stuff and made people laugh, she said. I feel it’s after that laughter when you take that cleansing breath and realize what you heard, and you can laugh about it so, maybe, now we can talk about it.