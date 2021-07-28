Bollywood also makes films very inspired by other industries. Hollywood is one of them. The remake of the film also draws audiences and does even better at the box office. There are several in this list, but we have selected the best for you. So, take a look at them!

Top 15 Bollywood Movies Strongly Inspired By Hollywood Movies! Bollywood also makes films that are inspired by Hollywood films. Some can be direct adaptations or remakes of the film while others can pick up the story and make it their own by adding key elements to the film. Some of these films turned out to be Bollywood’s biggest hits.

1) Dhamaal (2007) It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Dhamaal, is one of the funniest Bollywood movies is an official remake of American comedy It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The story follows a similar theme where a thief’s last words set off a race across the land to find treasure.

2) Mohabbatein (2000) Society of Dead Poets (1989)

Top 15 Bollywood Movies: Blockbuster Mohabbatein featured the two great Bollywood sharks Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Aishwariya Rai Bachchan. The two superstars had shared the screen for the first time. And the fans were thrilled to see them fight for supremacy. The film is loosely based on Dead Poets Society with the late and great Robin Williams, one of Hollywood’s biggest and most renowned actors.

3) Baazigar (1993) A Kiss Before Dying (1991)

The film Baazigar placed Sharukh Khan on the list of every award show held in 1993. His performance as the main antagonist character is much cherished. However, Matt Dillons A Kiss to Remember follows almost the exact same storyline. A vengeful main character who unleashes his wrath on a billionaire family by having a relationship with the two daughters of the family and possibly planning their murder. The iconic scene where the character of Shahrukh pushes the character of Shilpas onto a building is also shot frame by frame.

4) Ghajini (2008) Remembrance (2000)

Top 15 Bollywood Movies: Aamir Khan seems to love doing Hollywood movie remakes because it’s not the first or last time he’s made a movie like this. The story of Ghajini and Memento both follows a main character who is on the hunt for the murderer of his dead lovers. Both characters face the problem of short term memory loss and have tattoos engraved on themselves to remind them of what happened and who they are looking for. Memento was Christopher Nolan’s claim to fame as he ascended the charts to become one of the greatest directors of all time. Aamir did the film and the role justice as it was a huge commercial success and fans appreciated him very much due to his performance and dedication to the role.

5) Kyon Ki (2005) Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest featured Jack Nicholson as an anti-authoritarian criminal and Louise Fletcher as a nurse who develops a lot of feelings for him. The Bollywood reboot of the film starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the same roles respectively.

6) Chachi 420 (1997) Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Adapted from Robin Williams Mrs. Doutfire, Kamal Hassan set up this riot of laughter by taking with him great characters like Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal and Nassar. The two followed the same plot of a divorced father trying to stay close to his child (ren) in nanny disguise.

7) Vicky Donor (2012) Delivery Guy (2013)

This is a special entry on this list as it is the only entry that features a movie where Hollywood took inspiration from Bollywood and not the other way around. Ayushmann Khurranas Vicky Donor was a monumental new wave of films that began in the early 2010. It was his first film, but it received huge success due to its unusual but engaging storyline which also featured shed light on some of the most avoided topics in today’s society. Bollywood isn’t always an imitator and the writers are talented enough to write a great screenplay that even catches the attention of Hollywood producers!

8) Kaante (2002) Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Reservoir Dogs is Quentin Tarantinos’ first feature film. It had a budget of just $ 120,000, which has become one of the most popular films ever produced by Hollywood. Inspired by this film, Sanjay Gupta decided to do Kaante with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles. Both stories follow the life of a group of criminals who come together to carry out a grand plan or a heist. Tarantino himself has agreed that Kaante is his favorite official remake of his film among all the international remakes that have been made.

9) Hindostan Thugs (2018) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Black Pearl (2003)

As we promised, here’s another entry from Aamir Khan as he tried to recreate the magic of the POC franchise led by legendary Bollywood actor Johnny Depp. This time, however, his efforts were less as the film had a lot of hate right after its initial success. Audiences had entered theaters expecting a magical and fun journey through the waters of India, but were only disappointed as the film did not live up to its trailers or of its budget. Our perfectionists really let us down this time!

10) Josh (2000) History of the West Side (1961)

Mansoor Khan, a director known for making Hollywood remakes was the director of the film Josh which was a direct adaptation of the classic Hollywood film West Side Story. Both films follow the life of a boy and girl from rival gangs who fall in love with each other against the will or acceptance of their respective fraternities. The Bollywood version starred Shahrukh Khan, Aishwariya Rai and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles.

11) Hero Panti 2 (2021?) John Wick (2014)