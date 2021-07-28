Entertainment
Top 15 Bollywood Movies Strongly Inspired By Hollywood Movies!
Bollywood also makes films very inspired by other industries. Hollywood is one of them. The remake of the film also draws audiences and does even better at the box office. There are several in this list, but we have selected the best for you. So, take a look at them!
Today we’re going to take a look at some of those movies that are definitely inspired by Hollywood movies!
1) Dhamaal (2007) It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Dhamaal, is one of the funniest Bollywood movies is an official remake of American comedy It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The story follows a similar theme where a thief’s last words set off a race across the land to find treasure.
2) Mohabbatein (2000) Society of Dead Poets (1989)
Top 15 Bollywood Movies: Blockbuster Mohabbatein featured the two great Bollywood sharks Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Aishwariya Rai Bachchan. The two superstars had shared the screen for the first time. And the fans were thrilled to see them fight for supremacy. The film is loosely based on Dead Poets Society with the late and great Robin Williams, one of Hollywood’s biggest and most renowned actors.
3) Baazigar (1993) A Kiss Before Dying (1991)
The film Baazigar placed Sharukh Khan on the list of every award show held in 1993. His performance as the main antagonist character is much cherished. However, Matt Dillons A Kiss to Remember follows almost the exact same storyline. A vengeful main character who unleashes his wrath on a billionaire family by having a relationship with the two daughters of the family and possibly planning their murder. The iconic scene where the character of Shahrukh pushes the character of Shilpas onto a building is also shot frame by frame.
4) Ghajini (2008) Remembrance (2000)
Top 15 Bollywood Movies: Aamir Khan seems to love doing Hollywood movie remakes because it’s not the first or last time he’s made a movie like this. The story of Ghajini and Memento both follows a main character who is on the hunt for the murderer of his dead lovers. Both characters face the problem of short term memory loss and have tattoos engraved on themselves to remind them of what happened and who they are looking for. Memento was Christopher Nolan’s claim to fame as he ascended the charts to become one of the greatest directors of all time. Aamir did the film and the role justice as it was a huge commercial success and fans appreciated him very much due to his performance and dedication to the role.
5) Kyon Ki (2005) Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest featured Jack Nicholson as an anti-authoritarian criminal and Louise Fletcher as a nurse who develops a lot of feelings for him. The Bollywood reboot of the film starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the same roles respectively.
6) Chachi 420 (1997) Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Adapted from Robin Williams Mrs. Doutfire, Kamal Hassan set up this riot of laughter by taking with him great characters like Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal and Nassar. The two followed the same plot of a divorced father trying to stay close to his child (ren) in nanny disguise.
7) Vicky Donor (2012) Delivery Guy (2013)
This is a special entry on this list as it is the only entry that features a movie where Hollywood took inspiration from Bollywood and not the other way around. Ayushmann Khurranas Vicky Donor was a monumental new wave of films that began in the early 2010. It was his first film, but it received huge success due to its unusual but engaging storyline which also featured shed light on some of the most avoided topics in today’s society. Bollywood isn’t always an imitator and the writers are talented enough to write a great screenplay that even catches the attention of Hollywood producers!
8) Kaante (2002) Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Reservoir Dogs is Quentin Tarantinos’ first feature film. It had a budget of just $ 120,000, which has become one of the most popular films ever produced by Hollywood. Inspired by this film, Sanjay Gupta decided to do Kaante with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles. Both stories follow the life of a group of criminals who come together to carry out a grand plan or a heist. Tarantino himself has agreed that Kaante is his favorite official remake of his film among all the international remakes that have been made.
9) Hindostan Thugs (2018) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Black Pearl (2003)
As we promised, here’s another entry from Aamir Khan as he tried to recreate the magic of the POC franchise led by legendary Bollywood actor Johnny Depp. This time, however, his efforts were less as the film had a lot of hate right after its initial success. Audiences had entered theaters expecting a magical and fun journey through the waters of India, but were only disappointed as the film did not live up to its trailers or of its budget. Our perfectionists really let us down this time!
10) Josh (2000) History of the West Side (1961)
Mansoor Khan, a director known for making Hollywood remakes was the director of the film Josh which was a direct adaptation of the classic Hollywood film West Side Story. Both films follow the life of a boy and girl from rival gangs who fall in love with each other against the will or acceptance of their respective fraternities. The Bollywood version starred Shahrukh Khan, Aishwariya Rai and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles.
11) Hero Panti 2 (2021?) John Wick (2014)
Since then, new Heropanti 2 trailers and posters have been released. Fans are furious because of their lack of originality. The poster seems heavily inspired by the Hitman game, and the storyline looks terribly familiar to John Wick’s. The second poster also appears to be a direct adaptation of John Wick. The story follows a similar pattern where Tiger Shroff goes on a solo mission. Track down a huge mafia gang alone. Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. And trying to put yourself in his shoes will be a daunting task, even for someone as talented as Tiger. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next. As the film’s release had been delayed due to the pandemic.
12) Dhoom 3 (2014) Prestige (2006)
Top 15 Bollywood Movies: Not a huge surprise at this point that this list goes back to Aamir Khan’s movies. Although the previous installments of this franchise are arguably copied or inspired. Of several different Hollywood movies, this movie makes it all too obvious. Christopher Nolans Prestige with Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman is a movie. It follows a very similar climax and general theme. First, the twins, the element of magic and a female character who has learned their secret. That they had hidden from all the worlds. Aamir can at least try to make things a little harder for the fans to figure out. Bollywood walo tumhari aisi ki taisi!
13) Shaurya (2008) A Few Good Men (1992)
Rising to Sorkin’s machine gun dialogue, Samar Khan’s Shaurya was always going to fall short of his fit. However, putting aside the forgettable performances of Rahul Bose and Javed Jaaferri. The film is Saving Grace from Deepak Dobriyal and is an explosive performance by Kay Kay Menon. Menon handles the unthinkable by recreating Nicholson’s mind-blowing act
14) Munnabhai MBBS (2003) Patch Adams (1998)
Top 15 Bollywood Movies: Munnabhai MBBS adaptation of the Hollywood Movie Patch Adams where the two main characters are mainly henchmen. They enter a medical school with the help of his acolytes. The Hollywood version of the film features Robin Williams in the lead role. While the Bollywood adaptation stars our very own Sanjay Dutt. Her role as Munna in this film was quite inspiring. And helped him define himself as an actor in the later stages of his acting career.
15) Lal Singh Chaddha (2021?) Forest Gump (2014)
As promised, we leave you with another remake of Aamir Khan. The movie Forest Gump was a 1994 blockbuster starring Tom Hanks. Who at that time was arguably the King of Hollywood. It follows the adventures of a stupid but lovable man. He thrives in life thanks to his hard work and one stroke of luck. Tom Hanks has won numerous national awards for his performance in the film as Forest Gump. The film also went through some real historical events that had happened during the time it was focusing on. Fans are on the edge of their seats to see how it goes. We hope Aamir maintains his reputation and does not disappoint us this time around.
In conclusion, even if Bollywood could make films which are strongly inspired by Hollywood films. But in the end, it all comes down to the execution and the hard work of the people behind the making of the film. This decides whether it’s going to make or break. Just having a known script does not guarantee the success or failure of a movie. It only helps actors, directors and producers understand the dos and don’ts.
