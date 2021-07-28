Disgraced Greek actor Petros Filippidis detained for rape

Disgraced Greek actor Petros Filippidis was arrested after being questioned in Athens on Tuesday on one count of rape and two counts of attempted rape.

The charges were brought against the actor by three different women who had worked with him professionally in the past. The alleged rape allegedly took place in 2008, and the attempted rapes in 2010 and 2014. The Greek actor denies all charges.

Filippidis, who is currently being held at the Greek police headquarters in Athens, will be transferred to prison tomorrow morning.

Petros Filippidis dismissed after rape charges

Once one of Greece’s most popular and beloved actors, Filippidis faced disgrace on an unprecedented scale in the country after countless women who worked with him accused him of sexual assault in February.

It was around this time that Greek authorities began their investigation into the actor’s alleged crimes.

An outburst of rage and disgust at the allegations made against the actor prompted many leading Greek film, television and theater organizations to abandon the comedian from any future shows and sever ties with him.

The allegations came at a time of cultural change in Greece, when many prominent figures in the country publicly said they had suffered sexual assault or were convicted of committing the heinous act.

Greek movement #MeToo

Sofia Bekatorou, Greek Olympic sailing champion, spoke of an alleged sexual assault she allegedly suffered as a young woman preparing for the Olympics at the hands of a prominent member of the Hellenic Sailing Federation in January.

After Bekatorous’ allegations, a cascade of accusations soon began to rain down on the heads of other prominent figures in Greece, including the famous Greek actor Giorgos Kimoulis, who is universally recognized as one of the best comedians in the country.

He was suddenly banned from taking part in this year’s iconic Athens and Epidaurus festival, after a number of actresses complained of abuse by him, even going as far as hit them during performances.

In February, Dimitris Lignadis, actor and former director of the Greek National Theater, was arrested for raping minors. It came after years of rumors in the community about the actor, which many believe should have been taken into account years ago to protect countless young victims.

Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni herself has come under fire after allegations against Lignadis surfaced, as she appointed him to her post at the Greek National Theater.

Many argued that it was impossible that she had not heard the rumors about Lignadis that had circulated throughout the community for so many years.

Mendoni dismissed the charges in February, saying no one had ever told me anything.

She then added that she was not aware of the personal lives of the artists who have performed in the theaters. We haven’t covered anything up, she said.

Sexual abuse is a hideous and shameful case, she said, adding that we are a state governed by the rule of law and that is why we are advancing through the institutional route, the judicial route, ”referring calls for increased penalties for abuse in Greece following the charges.