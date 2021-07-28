



An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater on Monday evening. Police were called for service at 11:45 p.m. at The Crossings, 2650 Tuscany Street, with an unknown issue. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman who had both been shot and wounded. The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old died of her injuries at the scene. The names of the victims were not disclosed, pending notification of relatives. Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department confirmed Hollywood journalist that the theater in which the victims were found was showing The purge forever. “We received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings cinema last night,” Regal Cinemas said in a statement to Hollywood journalist. “We are currently working with local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is the safety and security of our customers and staff. “ The purge forever is the fifth dystopia film Purge franchise. The focus across the installments is a national holiday known as The Purge, a day on which all crimes, including murder, become legal for a period of 12 hours. The Corona Police Department has yet to make any arrests following the shooting and has led the investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Office – Forensic Services is participating in the investigation. At the moment, no additional information is available. Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact Corona Police Senior Detective Dan Neagu at (951) 739-4916 or email [email protected]

