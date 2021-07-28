Britney Spears would have chosen a restaurateur to replace her father, Jamie Spears





Britney spears would have chosen who lost as if to replace his father, Jamie Spears, as custodian of his estate. The new advocate of pop stars, Matthieu Rosengart, filed documents this week requesting that Jason rubin be appointed to supervise its clients, according to TMZ. Rubin is a CPA with experience in handling elder financial abuse litigation, as well as managing complex trust portfolios, through his website. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Britney’s current cash assets are valued at $ 2,730,454, with non-cash assets totaling $ 57,666,398. The outlet believes this is not a complete picture of its financial portfolio as there are also a number of Morgan Stanley accounts listed and real estate valued at $ 8,455,483. If the court grants Rosengarts Jamie’s removal request and Rubin returns to his role, the CPA would have the financial authority to manage Britney’s estate, in addition to the powers of attorney to make a decision regarding her health care and real estate. Until now, these healthcare decisions have been largely left to the singers, another co-curator, Jodi montgomery. In the documents, according to TMZ, Britney and Rosengart also express their desire to see Rubin pursue civil harassment restraining orders. Rubins’ date hearing is scheduled for December 13 and Britney plans to attend. In addition to this gesture from Rosengart, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, also filed a statement in support of his daughter requesting the removal of Jamies, according to documents obtained by AND! New. I got involved in this guardianship during what I will call a period of crisis that began in late 2018 and continued into 2019, Lynne wrote, explaining that she got involved because she believed the guardianship was failing. was not in Britney’s best interest. She claims that over the past 13 years, Jamie and their daughters’ relationship has reduced to fear and hatred of him due to his total control over her. She adds that their relationship has been marred by his distrust of her, his coercion towards her, his bartering with her on what she can and cannot do for any reward or punishment he is willing to inflict, his threats. constants and his decision- to remake all aspects of his life. She concludes by saying that among the actions that solidified the failed relationship between my daughters and Mr. Spears, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and [Britneys] underage children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable, and it naturally destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them. Lynne is apparently referring to a September 2019 incident in which the pop stars’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, accused Jamie of abusing their son, Sean Federline, who was 13 at the time. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office dropped the investigation, but Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie. When Rosengart previously called for Jamies ‘resignation from his trusteeship position during a court hearing earlier this month, Jamies’ attorney, Viviane Thoreen, replied that his client would not resign, as Mr Spears has been involved from day one. He was there for his daughter 24/7. He loves his daughter and wants only the best for her. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Dua Lipa on creation Nostalgia for the future

