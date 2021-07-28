Last name in acting takes a guitar and makes his way to Texas

Like many of us, Tommy Howell had a pandemic plan.

The longtime adored actor (who was known to the film world as C. Thomas Howell and will always be considered by older moviegoers like Ponyboy, Soul Man or Robert de Red Dawn) was exploring the possibilities of a new movie about a former country star when he picked up the guitar. It was in June 2020.

A little over a year later, he takes his new passion on the road. After practicing every day, often for hours on end, his hyper-focus has reorganized the way he sees himself as a performer and brought in the kind of authenticity that can only come from accidental creative awakening.

Now Tommy Howell: An Evening of Music and Storytelling Comes to New Braunfels Brauntex Theater, where Howell will perform original songs and tell stories from his decades in the performing arts,AND,The foreigners,andCriminal mindscowboy and songwriting. For Howell, part of the appeal of live performances is knowing how to improvise. A seasoned actor can tell the same story over and over again, but he says he doesn’t intend to repeat much.

My interest right now is just telling my story. I mean, I turned 50 in hell, Howell says. I am at the age where I can reflect on things and share them in an entertaining light.

The actors’ change of name comes from his driving desire for the authentic, abandoning the abbreviation of his more rigid name, necessitated by the union, for the more accessible used all his life by his friends and family. Entering onstage and offscreen, the distance between performer and audience quickly narrows, leaving a man still new to what he does, telling stories in real time and in one take.

I feel like I’m a different person and have a different life, and that’s for the best, says Howell, adding that I don’t want people wondering what they should call me.

Howell, a former rodeo-circuit champion trained by his father, still identifies with the title of cowboy and now approaches it from a musical point of view. For him, it’s all about responsibility. A cowboy will be where he says hell is, when he says hell is there. Hell helps a friend with a dirty job, no questions asked.

The romance and danger in cowboy stories is a nice touch as well. The fact that the identity came from working with the new project may have been a wonderful coincidence, but it’s probably deeper than that. These are all the themes that initially made Howell a famous actor, and they are what draw him to the country during life in Los Angeles.

We just connected all the dots, Howell says, about reuniting with old cowboy buddies around music. The music goes with the cowboyin, and the cowboyin goes with the music. And it all brings people together.

Fanatical practice aside, Howells’ rapid musical growth is due to the lessons each performer learns, as well as the support of high-profile songwriters from Nashville. The natural inclination was there. He wrote down all his ideas and planted them in his notebook garden. He described the ideas to the pros, and they would go to their most interesting cores.

Songwriters friends, including Dave kennedy and Channing wilson helped Howell identify his style, filtering out ideas that suited him and those that didn’t. They taught him the basics of song structure and how to play from tabs. He accepted the technical advice and ran with the attitude and flair he already had.

As a beginner himself, Howells’ best advice to other songwriters is to bring irony. Shakespeare knew this as well as Marty robbins, one of the greatest spinners of cowboy yarn. Howells’ goal is not just to tell a story from start to finish; it is to say one which makes the listener think.

A song he’s currently working on, called Local Honey, is a play on words that takes up the country slang expression for a beautiful woman and explores ideas about inner beauty and authenticity. It’s one of the cornerstones of country music, and it’s what makes a music career later in life so appealing, whether it’s behind a famous name or not.

Audiences can still see a movie coming out of this project, but for now, Howell is riding what comes naturally to him and his band. He is drawn to the guitar because it is impossible for anyone to master, and he is already turning to the mandolin and the harmonica.

I’m just going to be a newbie from now on, he said. I like the members of my group and it evolved so quickly and so beautifully and so organically and so naturally … I didn’t plan any of this. I’m just going with the flow.

Howell will perform at the Brauntex Theater in New Braunfels on Friday August 13, 2021. Tickets ($ 40 for general admission, $ 60 for VIPs and meetups) are on sale at brauntex.org. Enter the CultureMap competition for a chance to win two tickets to the show.