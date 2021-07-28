Entertainment
Mena Suvari details her history of sexual abuse and drug addiction in new memoir
Few people in Hollywood had a 1999 quite like Mena Suvari. The then-unknown actresses’ careers skyrocketed when she played virgin teenage girls in both the comedic blockbuster American pie and Oscar winner for best film american beauty. But in Suvaris’ first book, The Great Peace: A Memory, she writes about living a double life during this time filled with sexual abuse, drug addiction and a strange encounter with her american beauty costar, Kevin Spacey.
I have spent most of my life feeling disgusted, ashamed and denying what happened to me and what I had allowed myself to do and be a part of, she writes, according to the New York Times. Then one day I quit. I stopped running away and looked at myself. I looked in pain and what I saw was I was ready to leave it all behind and heal.
In her book, Suvari recounts a strange acting exercise that she and Spacey did on the set of american beauty. Before their characters shot an intimate scene together, Kevin took me to a small room with a bed and we lay next to each other, me facing him while he held me lightly. , she writes. Lying there with Kevin was strange and disturbing, but also calm and peaceful. I didn’t know if Kevin was interested in me or not. My head immediately went to that place, and I didn’t know how far it was going to go or how I was going to react if it went. But he did not do it. Suvari said People that she thought to date when several allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey emerged, starting in 2017. (Spacey has refuse all allegations of sexual misconduct.)
Between twelve and twenty years old, I was the victim of repeated sexual abuse, Suvari recount in his book. At the age of 12, she writes, a 16-year-old boy named KJ raped her. Part of me died that day, says Suvari. When she was 16, the actress wrote that one of her representatives, then in her mid-thirties, had sex with her. Suvari said that she contracted herpes. At 17, she had started a relationship with Tyler, who was 26. During their three years together, Suvari writing that he pressured her to engage in sexual acts and verbally assaulted her. Little by little, it reduced the thin layer of self-esteem that was left to me, she recalls.
During her teenage years, Suvari also developed an addiction to cope with her distressing experiences. I took medicine to numb myself from the pain, writes Suvari. Alcohol. Pot. Coke. crystal methamphetamine. Acid. Ecstasy. Mushrooms. Mescaline. It was my way of detaching myself from the hell of my existence and surviving.
Suvari said she experienced personal turmoil during an interview with Vanity Show in 2018. I had so many times in my life where I was run over by other people, she said at the time. You begin to convince yourself to stay on the safe path. And then, whether you wanted to call it age or whatever, I didn’t care.
The Great Peace: A Memory is available now on Hachette Books.
