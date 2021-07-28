Entertainment
Somy Ali: I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is injured or sexually trafficked | Bollywood
Reacting to the recent arrest of Raj Kundra, former actor Somy Ali said that what anyone who chooses to do sexually is nobody’s business and that we have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who indulge in pornography or those who make it their job
POSTED JUL 27, 2021 10:16 PM EST
The recent arrest of entrepreneur Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content has shocked the entertainment industry. While former Bollywood actor Somy Ali was also surprised, but also wonders why a country, where the Kama Sutra is from, would ban porn.
Expressing her take on the matter, she said, the mere taboo of talking about sex or porn arouses more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession until no one is harmed or sexually trafficked. It is essential that there should be no kind of coercion. Otherwise, what someone chooses to do sexually is none of my business or anyone’s business. We don’t have the right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.
Meanwhile, in recent times, daring scenes have become common in web series, and one of the main reasons web censorship has become a topic of discussion. Somy, who has become a humanitarian with her NGO, No More Tears, reiterates that it is time for us to give importance to sex education in the country. I consider it to be a cinematic and artistic progression. Intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, therefore, kissing or portraying scenes of passion should and should be a norm. This is a step forward and it is time that in 2021 we could create such art and be more realistic about the normality of humans as sexual creatures. The more our attitude is nonchalant towards something; less people will have to hide from wanting to admit what they like or dislike, like watching porn. I must stress that even though I am not judging anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me that the artist is harmed in a pornographic endeavor. Other than that, I have absolutely nothing against porn, she explains.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/somy-ali-i-don-t-judge-those-who-choose-porn-as-their-profession-as-long-as-no-one-is-hurt-or-sexually-trafficked-101627404380400-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
