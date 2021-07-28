Bollywood offer on surrogacy





Bollywood filmmakers show a lot of interest in exploring different subjects and also try to tackle sensitive topics. Movies like ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Subh Mangal Saavdhan’ and others fall into this category. Now Laxman Utekar has made another interesting and entertaining film named ‘Mimi’ which is based on the concept of surrogacy. The film is released on Netflix as well as Jio Cinema at the same time since ‘Maddock Films’ and ‘Jio Studios’ funded this project.

The film was supposed to be released on July 30, but with the unexpected leak going viral, they released the film instantly. Kriti Sanon stars in this movie in which Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and others play important roles. As the trailer revealed, ‘Mimi’ is the story of a beautiful young girl who aspires to be a heroine and a foreign couple decides to have a surrogate baby and chooses Mimi (Kriti) as their carrier of their child. A taxi driver Bhanu Pratap (Pankaj Tripathi) convinces Mimi who was skeptical at first but accepts after being offered 20 lakhs. While things look bright for Mimi’s future with all the money that’s about to come, her world is turned upside down when the stranger couple asks her to have an abortion. What happens next forms a very moving, touching and entertaining story. The film is a fine balance between entertainment and emotion. Movies like this tend to become a sobfest quite easily but ‘Mimi’ does not. The movie establishes the characters in the first 20 minutes and the movie unfolds perfectly. It’s an honest attempt to tell an emotional story in a light-hearted way. But there are some scenes that really bring tears to your eyes. The hilarious moments are sure to make you laugh out loud. The cast is on its way, to say the least that Kriti Sanon delivers her best career performance in the lead role. She has made it clear to everyone that she is more than a pretty face and moves you in some heavy scenes. His dedication is to be appreciated. Pankaj Tripathi steals the show with his perfect timing and acting. The rest of the cast also delivered justice. A lot of Hindi films have been released on this concept and ‘Mimi’ is without a doubt the best. Plus, ‘Mimi’ is the best Bollywood movie lately. The staging is exceptional, as are the background music and the songs of AR Rahman who raises the debates with his soul music. “Mimi” is sure to impress everyone and the directors should be congratulated for making a film about such a sensitive subject while still reaching out to everyone.

