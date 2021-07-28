The date nights you won’t forget; Immerse yourself in these cool LA experiences

Immersive Van Gogh

9 out of 10 Los Angeles singles agree – dating in 2020 has been tough. Pandemic anxiety has kept many people out of the dating scene or placed fairly strict limits on personal interactions.

Well, now the masks have been carefully removed (for the vaccinated), and it’s time to come back and make some non-Zoom connections. In case you’ve forgotten how to flirt around appetizers, you might want to come back to things with something a little different – like, say, a digitally created alternate reality. Fortunately, LA has a number of these virtual exhibits, designed to immerse you and this cutie in another world, whether it’s that of a 19th-century artist or a magical 1950s motel.

At around $ 50 per base ticket (and including a few post-experience debriefing cocktails), a date night at an immersive exhibit will cost about the same as a mid-priced restaurant – but with maybe fewer annoying silences.

Note: If you go, be sure to read the websites carefully – many exhibits still have COVID protocols in place, and some have warnings for those with specific conditions.

Immersive Van Gogh

Show off what you remember from your second art history class at Van Gogh Los Angeles immersive exhibition. Or don’t – if you’re like other visitors, you’ll be too fascinated with the experience of being inside Vincent Van Gogh’s rich, colorful, and slightly surreal paintings to care. Unlike typical art museums, which keep art as objects to look at, immersive exhibits aim to make you feel the art and step into the world of artists – through 360 2-story paintings. The exhibit will run from July 31 through early January in downtown LA, and as an added bonus, you can get a special evening package that includes VIP tickets for the exhibit and use of an exclusive booth, as well as romantic gifts.

If Van Gogh is a bit too intense for you, you can choose to let yourself be enveloped by the mellow pastels and impressionistic pastoral scenes of Monet: the immersive experience in place. Coming to LA in fall 2021.

Illusion – immersive interactive art installation by Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger

Laia Cabrera & Co.



Illusion – Flutter Experience, Los Angeles

An immersive and interactive art installation hosted at the Flutter Art Gallery on S La Brea Ave, Illusion was created by a duo comprising filmmaker Laia Cabrera and visual and media artist Isabelle Duverger, in collaboration with interactive designer Aniol Saurina Mas and music composer Nana Simopoulos. The exhibit aims to give visitors the chance to step into an illusion of endless space – it might sound a bit exhilarating, but the experience is actually quite fun and engaging. The illusion is thematic around elements – among other things, visitors can splash around in the splashed water, throw fiery beings, and dance with projected stick figures made of light. You’ll find yourself waving your arms and being generally silly, so this is a great way to let go of those inhibitions and have a laugh with that special someone. The exhibit runs through September, so get tickets while you can.

Le Nid – An Immersive Experience

Jeremey connors



The nest

If you are more into mysteries and history (and looking through the personal belongings of strangers) then you will find the make-believe world of The nest particularly intriguing. Unlike the other exhibits, The Nest looks more like an interactive detective story. Designed to be experienced by two spectators at the same time (hello, date!), The nest, as the website explains, combines elements of immersive theater, narrative video games, serialized podcasts, and escape rooms. Like the Madcap Motel, The nest invites you to participate in a story. (Don’t worry, you won’t actually act – instead think about being like a character in a video game or movie.) The story at the heart of The nest is about a woman named Josie, who recently passed away and left behind a storage room full of newspapers, tapes and other intimate items. Equipped with a flashlight, you and your partner can search Josies’ belongings to piece together what happened to her. Note: The show only runs until the end of August, but there are still plenty of seats available.

Dream Space Museum

As its name suggests, the Dream Space Museum offers immersive magical art spaces, designed to make visitors feel dreamy and surreal. From rooms filled with glittering floor-to-ceiling digital strands and multi-colored orbs to interactive projections, five Insta-worthy play spaces allow you to literally step into intriguing digital art – all while providing plenty of selfie opportunities. With locations in Beverly Hills and Hollywood, MODS typically takes around 20 to 30 minutes for a guided tour, although you can certainly hang around longer and take photos of your date.

Elsewhere at Madcap Motel

Courtesy of Elsewhere at Madcap Motel



Elsewhere at Madcap Motel

Unlike simpler art exhibitions, some immersive experiences revolve around stories, supported by sets and sometimes even actors. According to his fancy site, the Madcap Motel had been a thriving roadside destination in downtown LA until its owner, JP, vanished without a trace in 1966. Now, the story goes, JP’s grandchildren have reopened the motel for business, after discovering a magical dimension called Elsewhere behind the walls of room # 433. It’s an original idea, and the experience aims to delight and hypnotize visitors. Without saying too much, it’s safe to say that you’ll have fun exploring the motels’ 18 different rooms, each offering playful and sometimes downright quirky worlds that visitors can interact with.

*REMARK: Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and the return of the mask’s warrant, the Madcap Motel will sell tickets until August 15e to Elsewhere.