Esha Deol on Father Dharmendra opposing his entry into Bollywood: “He is possessive, orthodox”

After making her mark in Bollywood, Esha Deol is currently relishing her stint in short films. After receiving rave reviews for Cakewalk, the actor is now here with Ek Duaa, a moving story of a mother and her daughter. The film which is part of the Voot Film Fest was also produced by her under the banner Bharat Esha Films. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com on what prompted her to don the producer hat, Esha Deol said it was something she always wanted to do.

“I was approached for Ek Duaa as an actor but when I heard the script it did something different to me. Being that I’m a mother and a daughter myself, that made me feel touched a lot. I knew I wanted to be a part of much more than just an actor. It was an amazing movie and if I was ever to make a movie someday, I wanted to do something like that. And it’s like That became my first project, “she shared. Adding that since she also has daughters, it was an emotional challenge for her to shoot.

Esha added that becoming a producer was a different experience as she felt more responsible when she was on set. “I wanted to make sure everyone was well fed and taken care of. I wanted them to be part of a family and for them to consider this film as theirs too. It was my only intention.

Sharing more about the short, which was directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the actor called it a “great story.” Stating that he has a beautiful narrative, Esha said it was a very humble effort on their part to help with a bigger issue. “I hope this will create a positive impact with viewers,” she added.

Ek Duaa brings to life the widespread problem of discrimination against girls in our society. As times have changed today, we asked Esha if she and her sister Ahana Deol had ever faced any form of discrimination growing up.

She shared, “Not really and not to the extent that it affected me personally. Since childhood I have had a strong head and I knew exactly what I wanted to do and what I didn’t want to do. , all the right choices and even the mistakes I made were my decisions, plus I always had a very strong personality and nothing could affect me.

However, readers will recall that during their visit to the Kapil Sharma Show, mom Hema Malini revealed that Father Dharmendra didn’t like Esha to enter showbiz. While her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were already actors, one wondered if girls still struggle to forge their own path.

“I wouldn’t say they have it hard. Yes there is a different level of challenge and the boys also have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected manner. That’s how he must have felt, knowing how our industry works as well. All is said and done, we succeeded and how! Esha concluded with a broad smile.

Earlier, Hema Malini had said that Dharmendra did not approve of Esha’s aspirations in Bollywood. “Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he opposed it. Later when Dharamji got to know the type of nritya (dance) I do and how people liked me as well as my work, which fortunately made him change his mind, then he accepted the dance of his daughters and also the debut of Eshas Bollywood.

Also starring Rajveer Ankur Singh and Barbie Sharma, Ek Duaa is streaming on Voot. Esha Deol will also star in Disney + Hotstar’s Voot which will be presented by Ajay Devgn.