Entertainment
Esha Deol on Father Dharmendra opposing his entry into Bollywood: “He is possessive, orthodox”
After making her mark in Bollywood, Esha Deol is currently relishing her stint in short films. After receiving rave reviews for Cakewalk, the actor is now here with Ek Duaa, a moving story of a mother and her daughter. The film which is part of the Voot Film Fest was also produced by her under the banner Bharat Esha Films. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com on what prompted her to don the producer hat, Esha Deol said it was something she always wanted to do.
“I was approached for Ek Duaa as an actor but when I heard the script it did something different to me. Being that I’m a mother and a daughter myself, that made me feel touched a lot. I knew I wanted to be a part of much more than just an actor. It was an amazing movie and if I was ever to make a movie someday, I wanted to do something like that. And it’s like That became my first project, “she shared. Adding that since she also has daughters, it was an emotional challenge for her to shoot.
Esha added that becoming a producer was a different experience as she felt more responsible when she was on set. “I wanted to make sure everyone was well fed and taken care of. I wanted them to be part of a family and for them to consider this film as theirs too. It was my only intention.
Sharing more about the short, which was directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the actor called it a “great story.” Stating that he has a beautiful narrative, Esha said it was a very humble effort on their part to help with a bigger issue. “I hope this will create a positive impact with viewers,” she added.
Ek Duaa brings to life the widespread problem of discrimination against girls in our society. As times have changed today, we asked Esha if she and her sister Ahana Deol had ever faced any form of discrimination growing up.
She shared, “Not really and not to the extent that it affected me personally. Since childhood I have had a strong head and I knew exactly what I wanted to do and what I didn’t want to do. , all the right choices and even the mistakes I made were my decisions, plus I always had a very strong personality and nothing could affect me.
However, readers will recall that during their visit to the Kapil Sharma Show, mom Hema Malini revealed that Father Dharmendra didn’t like Esha to enter showbiz. While her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were already actors, one wondered if girls still struggle to forge their own path.
“I wouldn’t say they have it hard. Yes there is a different level of challenge and the boys also have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected manner. That’s how he must have felt, knowing how our industry works as well. All is said and done, we succeeded and how! Esha concluded with a broad smile.
Earlier, Hema Malini had said that Dharmendra did not approve of Esha’s aspirations in Bollywood. “Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he opposed it. Later when Dharamji got to know the type of nritya (dance) I do and how people liked me as well as my work, which fortunately made him change his mind, then he accepted the dance of his daughters and also the debut of Eshas Bollywood.
Also starring Rajveer Ankur Singh and Barbie Sharma, Ek Duaa is streaming on Voot. Esha Deol will also star in Disney + Hotstar’s Voot which will be presented by Ajay Devgn.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/esha-deol-on-dharmendra-objection-to-her-entering-bollywood-he-is-possessive-orthodox-7424824/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]