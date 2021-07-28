Every time the Bollywood actress hit the headlines





Whenever Shilpa Shetty made the headlines | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Shilpa Shetty has been on a roller coaster ride in the entertainment industry with many controversies after her name The actress was recently questioned when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested In 2006, the Madurai court issued arrest warrants against Shilpa Shilpa Shetty Controversies: Over the past few days, Shilpa Shetty’s life has turned upside down. As the actress prepares for her return to the big screen with Hungama 2, she faced a massive personal crisis. The diva’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested last Monday for allegedly producing and distributing porn content through mobile apps. The actress was interrogated twice in the same, once at a police station and the second time during the July 23 search of her home. However, this is not the first time that Shilpa has found herself in the midst of huge controversy. Let’s take a look at them: #Mandate without deposit #Big Brother controversy #Extortion case #Richard Gere kissing incident Mandate without deposit In 2006, the Madurai court issued arrest warrants for Shilpa Shetty and actress Reema Sen for “posing obscenely” at a Tamil party. The petitioner, Dhakshinamoorthy, a lawyer from Madurai, argued that the newspaper had published “very sexy and average enlargements” in its December 2005 and January 2006 issues. At the time, interacting with TOI, she reported. said: “Regarding my photographs, how is that obscene? If showing the navel is obscenity, then our traditional Indian attire – the traditional sari – should be banned in the first place. Big Brother controversy Shilpa was part of the fifth series of the British reality TV series Big Brother Celebrity. During her stay, she was the subject of alleged racist behavior from her roommates Danielle, Jade and Jo. She was even reduced to tears several times. She went on to win the season. Extortion case In 2003, Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda reportedly hired a small Bangkok-based Don Fazalur-Rahman to settle a dispute with Surat-based Shivnarayan Agarwal, owner of Praful Sarees. At the time, the actress’ parents were accused of extortion. The Richard Gere Kissing Incident (Credit: Pinterest) A pretty woman Star Richard Gere repeatedly hugged and kissed Shetty on the cheek during an AIDS awareness event in 2007. This angered the public and a mass protest followed. On April 26, 2007, an Indian court in Rajasthan issued an arrest warrant for Shetty and Gere, but the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India, later dismissed the complaint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/shilpa-shetty-controversies-every-time-the-bollywood-actress-grabbed-headlines/791256 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos