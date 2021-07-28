Entertainment
After Ananya Panday, will we see cousin Alanna Panday also make her Bollywood debut? Chunky Panday shares the word FINAL [EXCLUSIVE]
Ananya Panday rose through the ranks of Bollywood pretty quickly, and no, it can’t be down to nepotism alone. Audiences make or break careers in the film industry, and so far moviegoers have found his overall personality, whether it’s its on-screen charm or its off-screen feel, quite appealing. Now there is another Panday girl, Alanna, who has already amassed a decent fan base even without stepping into Bollywood, thanks to her profile on social media, where she shares all kinds of hot photos and videos, putting showcasing her enviable beauty from head to toe. So, naturally, many are interested in seeing his film debut. So, will this happen and if so, when? To get those answers, we put her uncle, Chunky Panday, in the hot seat in an exclusive interview. Here’s what he had to say about Alanna Panday’s Bollywood debut.
Without mincing a word about Alanna Panday’s plans to enter Bollywood in front of or behind the camera, Chunky Panday said: Nahi, Alanna nahi, woh Bollywood nahi karna chahti hai (no, not Alanna, she doesn’t want to do Bollywood). No, no, no (emphasis mine), she’s very sure she wants to do what she does as a model in America.
Opening on her daughter Ananya Panday’s highly anticipated pan-Indian film Liger opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda; added the Housefull actor, “ I’m very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya it’s gonna be a big commercial movie for her. And I also saw some rushes from the movie, I have to admit, and this guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he’s just amazing. My God … oh … oh … oh … so beautiful and he did a fabulous job. He is versatile, he does action, he dances, he does everything, he is really good. And hers and Ananya’s jodi looks great. So, I’m very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks) … even I should have played a part in it. I should (again) audition for that (laughs). Wow, to hit hai Photo. (The film is a success.).
So you get two for the price of one in the same interview, the latest update on Ananya Panday’s Liger and ending all the rumors about Alannna Panday’s Bollywood debut.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/interviews/bollywood-news-after-ananya-panday-will-we-see-cousin-alanna-panday-make-her-bollywood-debut-too-chunky-panday-shares-the-final-word-exclusive-1882747/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]