After Ananya Panday, will we see cousin Alanna Panday also make her Bollywood debut? Chunky Panday shares the word FINAL [EXCLUSIVE]

Ananya Panday rose through the ranks of Bollywood pretty quickly, and no, it can’t be down to nepotism alone. Audiences make or break careers in the film industry, and so far moviegoers have found his overall personality, whether it’s its on-screen charm or its off-screen feel, quite appealing. Now there is another Panday girl, Alanna, who has already amassed a decent fan base even without stepping into Bollywood, thanks to her profile on social media, where she shares all kinds of hot photos and videos, putting showcasing her enviable beauty from head to toe. So, naturally, many are interested in seeing his film debut. So, will this happen and if so, when? To get those answers, we put her uncle, Chunky Panday, in the hot seat in an exclusive interview. Here’s what he had to say about Alanna Panday’s Bollywood debut. Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Shanaya Kapoor and Other Bollywood & TV Divas Who Are As Hot As Their Sizzling Moms See Pictures

Without mincing a word about Alanna Panday’s plans to enter Bollywood in front of or behind the camera, Chunky Panday said: Nahi, Alanna nahi, woh Bollywood nahi karna chahti hai (no, not Alanna, she doesn’t want to do Bollywood). No, no, no (emphasis mine), she’s very sure she wants to do what she does as a model in America. Also Read – Ananya Pandays Cousin Sister Alanna Panday Turns Into A Seductress With Her Latest Bikini Photos

Opening on her daughter Ananya Panday’s highly anticipated pan-Indian film Liger opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda; added the Housefull actor, “ I’m very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya it’s gonna be a big commercial movie for her. And I also saw some rushes from the movie, I have to admit, and this guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he’s just amazing. My God … oh … oh … oh … so beautiful and he did a fabulous job. He is versatile, he does action, he dances, he does everything, he is really good. And hers and Ananya’s jodi looks great. So, I’m very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks) … even I should have played a part in it. I should (again) audition for that (laughs). Wow, to hit hai Photo. (The film is a success.). Also Read – Ananya Pandays Cousin Alanna Panday Turns Up The Heat With Her Bikini Looks

So you get two for the price of one in the same interview, the latest update on Ananya Panday’s Liger and ending all the rumors about Alannna Panday’s Bollywood debut.

