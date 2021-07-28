Dramatic video during hearing shows brutality of U.S. Capitol riot

A dramatic new video was shown on Tuesday as a committee investigating the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, opened its first hearing with a focus on law enforcement officers. order who were attacked and beaten when rioters broke into the building.

The images of violence and chaos shown to the audience include the kind of foul language, profanity and racial slurs rarely heard on daytime television, and yet they have been widely broadcast live on several television networks with graphics hardware warnings.

Four police officers, two from the Capitol Police and two from the Metropolitan Forces, shared the witness stand as a special special committee began its long-awaited investigation into the Jan.6 insurgency attempt.

WATCH | Video shows violent siege on US Capitol(WARNING:This video contains violence and offensive language):

Video of the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was released during the first hearing of a congressional committee investigating the attack. Please note: this video may contain violence and offensive language. (Credit: The Associated Press / Jose Luis Magana) 4:50

Officers wiped away tears, denounced their attackers, and even angrily hammered the witness table as they remembered a Trump-fueled “meat grinder” that nearly claimed their lives and left scars lasting physical and emotional.

Collectively, they told a heart-wrenching tale of violence, bitterly racist vitriol, and public and political betrayal both of being ruthlessly attacked by a rabid mob of Donald Trump supporters, the same ordinary Americans they had sworn to protect, as well as partisan Republican efforts to “whitewash” the riots in the weeks and months that followed.

“I feel like I went to hell and come back”

“The indifference shown to my colleagues is shameful,” shouted DC police officer Michael Fanone, banging his fist on the table to highlight Republicans’ efforts to thwart or downplay the hearings.

“I feel like I’ve been to hell and coming back to protect them and the people in this room. But too many people now tell me that hell doesn’t exist, or that hell doesn’t exist. was actually not that bad. “

Tensions on Capitol Hill have only worsened since the insurgency, with many Republicans downplaying or outright denying the violence that has occurred and denouncing the Democrat-led investigation as politically motivated. Democrats note that officers who swore to protect the Capitol suffered serious injuries at the hands of the rioters.

Fanone, who rushed to the scene on January 6, told the committee and millions of viewers that he had been “caught, beaten, teased, while being called a traitor to my country.” This assault on him, which only stopped when he said he had children, caused him a heart attack.

Lawmakers got emotional watching videos

Daniel Hodges, also a DC police officer, said he remembered having foam in his mouth and shouting for help as rioters crushed him between two doors and punched him in the mouth. head with his own weapon. He said there was “no doubt in my mind” that the rioters were there to kill members of Congress.

Lawmakers on the committee also became moved as they released videos of the violence and repeatedly thanked the police for protecting them.

WATCH | Capitol Police Sgt. Testimony of Aquilino Gonell(WARNING:This video contains violence and offensive language):

United States Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell shed tears as he testified before a congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. The US Army veteran said he was more afraid of working on Capitol Hill that day than during his entire deployment to Iraq. (Credit: The Associated Press / Chip Somodevilla) 2:53

Democratic Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida told them she was hiding near an entrance they were defending that day and said that “the main reason the rioters did not injure any member of Congress is that ‘they did not meet any member of Congress.

Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, his face wet with tears, described how, at one point, he found himself struggling to breathe under the crush of rioters trying to force their way into the building.

“I could feel myself losing oxygen and remembering to myself like, ‘This is how I’m going to die defending this entrance,’” the audience said.

“What we were subjected to that day looked like something out of a medieval battle.”

Fanone has repeatedly described the crowd’s efforts to pull his handgun away from him, while hearing cries of “Take his gun” and “Kill him with his own gun”.

WATCH | The testimony of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone (WARNING:This video contains violence and offensive language):

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said Tuesday that rioters threatened to “kill him with his own weapon” during the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. He attacked the “indifference” shown by some American elected officials who minimized the importance of the riot. 1:47

“They tortured me,” he said. “They kept doing it until I screamed that I had kids… a few stepped in and stepped in on my behalf.”

Harry Dunn, one of Gonell’s Capitol Police colleagues, described how some in the crowd peppered him with racial slurs after telling them he had voted in the presidential election for Joe Biden.

“It sparked a torrent of racial epithets,” including the N word, which Dunn then described in detail, adding that he had later heard similar stories from other black officers.

Dunn also spoke of his experience as an African-American police officer, who makes up 29% of the approximately 2,300 officers and civilians serving in the Capitol Police Force.

Panel chair, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, put more emphasis on how he felt as an African-American officer facing racists and enduring racial slurs in the halls of democracy.

WATCH | Republicans blocked the Capitol investigation “out of fear” of Trump, says Senate Democrat:

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote on a bill to establish an independent commission on the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill marks a fundamental shift in the Republican Party. 1:38

“It’s so disheartening that people like that attack you just for the color of your skin,” Dunn replied. “Once I was able to process it, it hurt. My blood is red. I’m an American citizen. I’m a police officer. I’m a peace officer.”

While black Americans make up about 13% of the US population, they made up about 11% of all police officers in 2016 out of a sample of 18,000 local law enforcement agencies, according to the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. . Over 71% of officers were white in 2016.

Officers said they felt betrayed by some Republicans

The hearings were trapped in the same partisan angst that manifested itself on January 6 and beyond.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republican members of the committee, briefly lost his temper reminding witnesses that despite their trauma, they ultimately succeeded in defending the seat of American democracy.

“You may, individually, feel a little broken… but you won,” he said, his voice broken.

America has been attacked, and we deserve to know why and how it happened. This moment is greater than all of us, the future of our country is at stake. And we must be courageous in our search for the truth. https://t.co/MU5YrEqOgf –@RepKinzinger

“Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We are defined by how we come back from our bad days, how we take responsibility for them. And for all the heated rhetoric surrounding this committee, our mission is very simple: c ‘is to find the truth, and that is to ensure accountability. “

All officers at Tuesday’s hearing expressed feelings of betrayal towards Republicans who rejected violence.

At the end of the hearing, the witnesses all pleaded with lawmakers to dig deeper into how it happened.