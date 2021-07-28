Julie Kelly calls Michael Fanone a “crisis actor”





Julie kelly, contributor to the right-wing American Greatness website and frequent guest on Fox News, called Capitol Officer Michel Fanonea “crisis actor” in the middle of his testimony before the January 6 House special committee. During Tuesday’s hearing, Fanone offered a moving and vivid description of the Capitol uprising. The officer explained how he was “beaten to the point of unconsciousness” on January 6, later revealing that he had since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered a heart attack and stroke. concussion that day. “Officer Fanone testifies. Says he was taken to hospital where he was quickly diagnosed with a heart attack, severe brain injury and PTSD, ”she wrote, clearly indifferent to his account. “He says he hopes everyone can see the footage from his body camera. I totally agree. Let’s see it all. “Crisis actor Fanone just knocked on the table and said it was’ shameful! “that any elected representative denies his account of what happened on January 6th. Call it an” insurrection “,” she continued. Crisis actor Fanone just beat the table and says it’s shameful! that every elected representative denies his account of what happened on January 6. Let’s call it an insurrection. The blasting of GOP lawmakers. Now say it’s not about politics, lol. He has many tattoos. Julie Kelly (@ julie_kelly2) July 27, 2021 Kelly also accused Rep. Adam kinzinger(R-IL) for playing during the hearing, by retweeting a pointed message from a right-wing expert David Reaboi: In preparation for her performance today, they gave her estrogen and West Wing reruns. https://t.co/zN17fpuczn David Reaboi, End of the Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 27, 2021 “In preparation for her performance today, they gave her estrogen and West Wing reruns,” Reaboi cracked, hinting that Kinzinger was acting feminine for crying during his testimony on Tuesday. Kelly also retweeted a message from Tom Elliott, the founder of media company Grabien, who accused Fanone of practicing his emotional testimony before the hearing: I wonder how many times he did this pic.twitter.com/PmoLZ2TKOG Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2021 Kelly has appeared on Fox News prime-time shows 15 times since the start of the year, according to media monitoring service TVEyes. Seven of his appearances on the network have been with Tucker carlson. One tip we should know? [email protected]

