Esha Deol says daddy Dharmendra didn’t like her entering Bollywood, believing that “girls should be kept away from the world” | Bollywood





Actress Esha Deol has revealed that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, didn’t want her to enter Bollywood because he “is possessive and orthodox.” She added that Dharmendra believed that “girls should be kept away from the world in a protected manner.” Esha Deol recently marked her production debut with the upcoming film Ek Duaa. She will also star in the film directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee. The film will be supported by Esha and her businessman-husband, Bharat Takhtani, under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF). Speaking to Indian Express about how men and women are treated differently, Esha said I wouldn’t say they have a hard time. Yes there is a different level of challenge and the boys also have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected manner. That’s how he must have felt, knowing how our industry works as well. All in all, we succeeded and how! During the Kapil Sharma Show last year, Esha’s mother, actor Hema Malini, revealed that Dharmendra was strongly against Esha entering the film industry. A leading daily had quoted her as saying that Esha was interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and dancing. Like in our house we were dancing because of which she started to like her and wanted to be a professional dancer and even a career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he opposed it. Read also | Pankaj Tripathi used to wander around Andheri saying “Koi acting karwa lo”, now he is getting offers in his “parking lot” Esha’s last big screen outing in Bollywood was the 2011 drama Tell Me O Kkhuda. She took a sabbatical after her marriage to Bharat in 2012. The couple have two daughters. Esha will also be seen in the Disney + Hotstar VIP crime drama series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, starring Ajay Devgn.

