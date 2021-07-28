Afshan Azad, “Padma Patil” from Harry Potter, is now a mom! The actor drops the first photo of his baby





Remember Padma Patil, a companion of Harry, Ron and Hermione of the Ravenclaw house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Witchcraft, from the Harry potter series? Well, the actor Afshan Azad who played the popular character is now a mom! Afshan Azad welcomed a little girl. She recently took her official Instagram account and dropped a photo with her newborn baby girl. Harry Potter’s Padma Patil is a mom now! Taking his Insta account, Afshan Azad announced the arrival of his little girl. Earlier, Azadhad had revealed that she and her husband Nabil Kazi were expecting a daughter. She dropped a photo of the little girl in a light purple jumpsuit. In the photo we can see a neatly folded blanket with ‘Baby Kazi’ embroidered on it kept next to the baby. Several coasters are also seen placed on the cover which says, “Hello world”. However, her daughter’s face was hidden from the camera. Bearing the good news, Azad wrote a long legend. She wrote: “By the grace of God our princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and respect for her since she joined us on Earth last week. God blessed us with the most beautiful and perfect of precious gifts, Allah Humma Barik. ”She added:“ I will probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every second and every moment of this. inexplicable feeling, but I’m sure I’ll be back soon. ”“ Thank you all for your messages watching me, and all your love and prayers as always, ”his caption concluded. The “Ravenclaw member” announced her pregnancy in April. She treated her fans and followers with snippets from her personal life as she embraced her pregnancy. Earlier, she dropped a photo of herself and her husband, Nabil. She wrote: “The only thing better than having you as a husband is knowing that our children will have you as a father.” Afshan Azad joined the list of Harry potter actors to have embraced parenthood. In 2020, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome. The actor announced the baby’s arrival with a post on his social media account. IMAGE: AFSHAN AZAD INSTAGRAM / OHNIKKERS ‘TWITTER Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/hollywood-news/harry-potters-padma-patil-afshan-azad-is-a-mom-now-actor-drops-first-pic-of-her-baby.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos