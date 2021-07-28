music and food compete for equal attention at Dialogue

At the risk of jeopardizing my work, I often played hooky (beware of the past, boss!) On a Sunday for a simple reason: Club Boudoir hosted the best Bollywood parties on Saturdays. And we always knew it was going to be a fabulous, extended evening of music and dancing because Aks Nights was the host.

The oldest desi nightclub brand in the UAE, Aks has some of the best Bollywood DJs in the business, those who know when to play. Munni Badnaam Hui and Sheila ki jawani and when to put it Jaanu Meri Jaan. Despite the concentration of Hindi and Punjabi music fans in Dubai, when Aks launched in 2010, no premium club in the city hosted desi parties on a weekend, so the team took a lounge (you you remember Da Gama in Century Village, what do you think? and turned it into a club.

The crowd turned out in droves and a little over a year later, Aks approached Armani / Prive, Base, Crystal, Mahiki and White, and started a monthly Bollywood musical evening at their prominent premises. And the crowds kept pouring in.

For all of this, however, fans of the genre always felt that it was under-represented and, also, that there weren’t as many dedicated places to go. Well, do a little jig, because the co-founders of Aks Nights opened the doors of their own venue this month: Dialogue Dubai at the Majestic City Retreat Hotel in Bur Dubai.

In keeping with the times, Dialogue is at the same time restaurant, lounge and place of entertainment. You may not be able to jump on the dance floor yet, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the sprawling space has a stage up front that will host Indian and Pakistani singers and interspersed live bands. by DJ Aks. Sofas and coffee tables make up the lounge section, while a raised platform is filled with dining tables.

Everything is very sumptuous, which is due to the suave interior decoration, especially the lighting. The 10-meter bar is backlit and features an illuminated honeycomb pattern, while an accent pillar right in the center is artfully set up to provide a spectacle of light beams to the beat of the music.

And so the scene is set. The Friday night that I visit is my first time in a long time at a Bollywood club. There are no singers that night, but the DJ is masterful. It mixes the best of new and old Bollywood songs with remixes, mash-ups and teasers so tempting that all I can do to stay put. Have you ever seen someone cut a rug while seated?

And yet, looking around, I am surprised to see that most of the customers are focused on their plates, ordering course after course in the partially open kitchen. Hey, I wanna tell them, you know there’s a 24/7 kulcha joint right around the corner, right?

But the foodie in me wins and I ask the quick waiter to find me a menu.

Guacamole paapdi chaat at Dialogue Dubai

Hummus Pindi Chole, we read. And Guacamole papdi chaat; dal on toast; desi goreng chicken. The rest of my party is also in turmoil over the original flavor combinations which I am happy to report will actually delight your taste buds or in the case of the makhani mascarpone risotto and tandoori shrimp rechado (approved by the great -mother of Chief Gautamas, nothing less) send them into a stun. The team also plans to launch weekend brunches starting next month.

As I leave Dialogue in the wee hours of the morning, happy that I don’t have to go get food as usual, I think about how unfortunate it is that dancing is not on the program at the moment. But at least now I have a place where I can enjoy Butter Chicken Samosas against the backdrop of the best of Bollywood music. And I don’t work most Saturdays.

Updated: July 28, 2021, 6:39 a.m.