We were the first to inform our readers that the upcoming collaboration of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, originally titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has undergone a title change and is now treated as Bhaijaan. Salman will play the main role of the film, that of a three-year-old single brother. And now we have another scoop on this comedy-drama directed by Farhad Samji.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala recently met to discuss the filming schedule and release date of Bhaijaan and they unanimously decided to attempt to bring it over the weekend of Diwali 2022. The duo believe the script is loaded with comedic and family emotions, making it an ideal watch for the public during the Diwali holiday season, ”a trade source said. Bollywood Hungama.

Filming for Bhaijaan will begin in November in India, once Salman finishes filming the ongoing action thriller, Tiger 3. With Farhad having finished with Bachchan Pandey, he will now embark on the pre-production of Bhaijaan. “This is an ambitious film for the team and audiences will be surprised by the broader context of the subject addressed by the directors,” the source added.

This would be Salman’s first Diwali release after Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama in 2014, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. “The filming and release date is subject to the Covid scenario,” the source added. Bhaijaan stars Pooja Hegde in the lead female role and marks her first collaboration with Salman Khan.

