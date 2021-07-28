A letter from CEO Bobby Kotick to all employees | Company

SANTA MONICA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 27, 2021–

July 27, 2021

This week has been difficult and overwhelming.

I want to recognize and thank everyone who has come forward in the past and in recent days. I appreciate your courage so much. Every voice counts – and we’ll do a better job of listening now and in the future.

Our initial responses to the issues we face together and to your concerns have been, quite frankly, muted.

It is imperative that we recognize all perspectives and experiences and respect the feelings of those who have been abused in any way. I’m sorry we didn’t provide the right empathy and understanding.

Many of you have told us that active outreach stems from such a deep concern of the Society. The fact that so many have reached out and shared highlighted thoughts, suggestions and opportunities for improvement is a powerful reflection of how you care about our fellow and player communities and one another. Ensuring that we have a safe and welcoming work environment is my top priority. The management team heard you loud and clear.

We take quick action to be the compassionate, caring company you came to work for and to ensure a safe environment. There is nowhere in our business for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind.

We will do all we can to make sure that together we improve and build the kind of inclusive workplace that is essential for fostering creativity and inspiration.

I have asked the law firm WilmerHale to conduct a review of our policies and procedures to ensure that we have and maintain best practices to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace. This work will begin immediately. The WilmerHale team will be led by Stephanie Avakian, who is a member of the WilmerHale management team and most recently was the Director of the Enforcement Division of the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions.

We encourage anyone who you believe is violating our policies or has made you uncomfortable in the workplace to use one of our many existing channels to report or contact Stephanie. She and her team at WilmerHale will be available to speak to you on a confidential basis and can be reached at [email protected] or 202-247-2725. Your communication will remain confidential. Of course, NO retaliation will be tolerated.

We are committed to lasting change. From now on, we will take the following actions:

Employee support. We will continue to investigate every complaint and will not hesitate to take decisive action. To strengthen our capabilities in this area, we are adding senior management and other resources to the Compliance team and the Employee Relations team. Listening sessions. We know that many of you have inspired ideas on how to improve our culture. We will create secure spaces, run by third parties, so that you can express yourself and share areas for improvement. Staff changes. We immediately assess managers and leaders across the company. Anyone who interferes with the integrity of our processes for assessing claims and imposing appropriate consequences will be terminated. Hiring practices. Earlier this year, I sent out an email asking all hiring managers to make sure they have diverse candidate lists for all open positions. We will add compliance resources to ensure our hiring managers are indeed adhering to this guideline. In-game changes. We have heard feedback from employee and player communities that some of our in-game content is inappropriate. We are removing this content.

Your well-being remains my priority and I will spare no company resources to ensure that our company has the most welcoming, comfortable and safe culture possible.

You have my unwavering commitment to improving our business together and becoming the most inspiring and inclusive entertainment company in the world.

Cordially,

Police officer

