What the three Khans of Bollywood tell us about India yesterday and today

What made the Three Khans of the Stars so enduring, so adaptable to a changing India, and so relevant even thirty years later? This is because they, along with their audience, have built myths about who they might be and, in particular, who their audience would like them to be. These myths were byproducts of their films.

Middle class heroes

Aamir Khan, the boy next door QSQT, later emerged as a middle-class hero, reinventing himself almost every year in a different type of role. It all started in 2001 with the irreverent and young Dil Chahta Hai and the epic Lagaan. Like Akash in Dil Chahta Hai, he was the archetypal young man sleepwalking through his father’s money until he was awakened by love, meaning friends as a family dynamic for the young audience who studied and worked further and further away home and reminded them of their din chamkile (salad days).

With Lagaan, set in 1893, tells the story of a diverse group of villagers (including the Muslim Ismail and the untouchable Kachra) confronting the might of their colonial masters by playing better cricket. Lagaan attempted to reinvent patriotism for the Noughties years, consciously bringing together a team that transcended all social divisions and celebrated a newfound confidence in India’s soft power.

With these two very different films, Aamir Khan re-established his credentials as a Thinking Man superstar, making films that invariably carried a message, be it Taare Zameen By (2007) on a dyslexic child, 3 idiots (2009) on the futility of the strait-jacket education system, or the empowerment of women in Dangal (2016). Satyameva Jayate (2012), his provocative TV show on real-life issues ranging from domestic violence to toxic food, has only tarnished his reputation as a thoughtful man concerned with making a difference in society.

Lagaan (2001). Courtesy of Aamir Khan Productions.

Heroes of the NRI

Shah Rukh Khan’s emergence as a hero of the NRI dates back to the iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge (1995) and the less famous By (1997) with his philosophy I Love My India. The two films marked a separate change in the character of the actors, created by Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993), who broke through the confusion of the early 1990s with the emergence of the psychotic as a protagonist (From subjectivation to schizophrenia, Ranjani Mazumdar, in Giving meaning to Indian cinema). As Mazumdar writes, the psychotic hero of contemporary cinema no longer speaks the broad social language of the angry old man, but remains in a world of seemingly unrelated individual obsessions.

From there to the overseas Indian individualism there was a quick leap, and the theater-trained Delhi boy who came to Mumbai with 10,000 in his pocket and a shovel full of dreams, was the perfect vehicle for this transition.

In many ways, Shah Rukh Khan made the move to the West, with his racial adjustment trauma, which was worth it. His later roles have been varied, but they still emphasize his level of comfort with Western manners while retaining his innate Indianness, more clearly visible in Swades (2004), where he plays a NASA scientist driven by the ambition to improve conditions at home. In his travels between India and America, between the construction of a hydroelectric power generation unit for his village Ayah Kaveri Ammas and the completion of his project at NASA, Shah Rukh Khans Mohan Bhargava embodies the NRI who increase their ease of living in the West while being happy to embrace its roots. .

Kal Ho Na Ho (2003). Courtesy of Dharma Productions.

This new take is far from Manoj Bharat Kumars Purab Aur Paschim (1970), where the West is portrayed as a deeply corrupt place that transforms good Indians like Preeti, played by Saira Banu, into smoldering, drinking, blond-haired immoral creatures. Preeti soon sees the mistakes of his immoral ways, but not before we come to recognize India’s intellectual superiority as a country that started it all, from zero to the decimal system and where every man is Ram and every woman. is Sita.

However, there was no such conflict in the development of the NRI hero. What we are fed is a celebration of its success. In his off-screen life as well, Shah Rukh Khan reiterated it by saying that I am only an employee of the myth of Shah Rukh Khan. He reveled in the material wealth he acquired, often saying: Do not philosophize until you are rich first. I was poor, and I can tell you that there is nothing romantic about it.

Heroes of the working class

In the third Khan, Salman, we find the hero of the working class, a reinvention that occurred with Tere Naam (2003). In this remake of the Tamil movie Sethu (1999), he plays Radhe, a college thug who becomes obsessed with the local priest’s daughter to the point where he kidnaps her and loses his mind for her.

In the 2009 film, Research, he played another Radhe, this time a mysterious hitman, who stalks the woman of his dreams while terrifying the local police inspector and generally hanging out around town. This set the pattern for a series of Salman Khan films, Dabanng (2010) to Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), where he is the simple, generous man who would do anything for a friend.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Courtesy of Salman Khan Fiolms / Rockline Entertainments.

This late-career revamp followed Salman’s iconic portrayal of the villainous but kind Prem in Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) and Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). The latter established Salman Khan as part of Indian family history as a form of imaginary community as well as an icon of national society.

But with Tere Naam and Research, he acquired a new audience, the ordinary working class Indian who wanted to watch a stylized version of himself on screen. Salman Khan was able to connect with working-class man’s anxieties, about work, love and life, which explains the popularity of crooked but lovable cop Chulbul (Robin Hood) Pandey from Dabangg (2010).

It is interesting to examine how the Hindi film hero has changed, from the Five Year Plan Hero (FYP), a term suggested by Sanjay Srivastava, and exemplified by the Nehruvian heroism of Dilip Kumar to the Modernists (typed by the hero Nasir Husain ) to the angry young man carried by Bachchan, to the emergence of the Three Khans, representing the hero of the middle class, the icon of the NRI and the champion of the working class. The hero FYP represented, in the broad sense, a particular formulation of Indian masculinity where virility comes to attach not to bodily representations or aggressive behavior but rather to being scientific and rational.

Extracted with permission from The Three Khans and the Emergence of New India, Kaveree Bamzai, Westland Publications.