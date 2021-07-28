Taste of Roselle returns with 3 days of music, food and more

The Taste of Roselle will serve food, music and fun this weekend.

The Roselle Lions Club invites the community to its 39th annual block party from Friday July 30 to Sunday August 1.

The festival, which includes food, shows, a carnival, bingo tent and craft fair, will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. on Main Street between Roselle Road and Howard Avenue. Free entry.

On Friday, Lonesome Tony will kick off the musical entertainment with his acoustic blues and covers at 6:30 pm The Rob Post Band will perform classic covers at 8:00 pm, followed by Physical Graffiti, a tribute to Led Zeppelin, at 9:35 pm.

On Saturday, the Roselle Music School will present at noon a “Cavalcade of the Stars”. The Voodoo Dolls will perform 90s rock, country and alternative music at 2 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m. Old Stumpy will explore the sound of rock and bluegrass, followed at 5:00 p.m. by the Schaumburg School of Rock. The blues and Americana band Bacon Train will entertain at 6:30 p.m.

The Last Generation will perform a combination of original music and rock covers at 8 p.m. Rock band Camouflage Moon will close the evening at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Christian Tabernacle Church Choir will sing at noon. Enjoy the Live Pete Show – Old Time Rock n Roll at 1:30 p.m. Black Bolts will perform retro soul and garage rock at 3 p.m. Scarlet Mountain, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at 4:30 p.m.

The musical entertainment on the main stage will end with the southern rock sounds of Dixon Bandits at 6 p.m.

Stop by the craft fair from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Roselle Chamber of Commerce organizes a bingo tent from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be special times for children’s games from 1.30 p.m. to 2.45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Games are free with canned food for Bloomingdale Township Food Pantry.

Civic Plaza at Prospect and Main Street will become the Showcase Plaza during the Taste of Roselle.

Local talent will be showcased at the Showcase Plaza throughout the weekend, including live acoustic concerts, dance studios, fitness classes and more. DJ RixMix will also be on site to play today’s hits all weekend, starting at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Friday, it will begin at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies, the display of colors and the cannon salute by Northwest DuPage American Legion Post 1084, the national anthem by The Roselle Horns and the mayor’s opening address. David Pileski. At 7:00 p.m., JeffJazz will perform, followed by singer and guitarist Dave Carmona at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, the festival will open at noon with Zumba by Anytime Fitness de Roselle. The Vest dance troupe will perform German dances at 1 p.m. and the HOTT Productions dance company will perform at 2 p.m. This will be followed by Joie Allen – Circus Act at 3 p.m. and FittyGibbz will play classic rock and blues at 4 p.m. returns on stage at 5 p.m. Saturday. Jim Bartholomew, Roselle’s Troubadour, will take the stage at 6 p.m. The Sideshowmen will play alternative music at 7 p.m. Double Brewed will be playing acoustic pop, rock and country at 8pm.

On Sunday, Anytime Fitness de Roselle will open Showcase Plaza at noon. The Vest Dance Troupe returns at 1 p.m. Sunday to present German dances. At 2 p.m., it will be Lights, Camera, Dancin ‘Dance Studio. Joie Allen returns Sunday at 3 p.m. with her circus act. Greanleaf will perform folk and blues music at 4 p.m., followed by Sammy Ray, playing acoustic blues, at 5 p.m.

Participating local suppliers include Pollyanna Brewing Co., Italian Pizza Kitchen, Sammy’s Mexican Grill, Doctor Dogs, Calle Café, Bloomingdale Café, DQ and the Roselle Sons of the American Legion, as well as Dippin Dots, Genoa Italian, Midwest Citrus Smashers, Mylo’s Greek Food, Lee’s Concessions, Suzie’s Fun Food, Old Salem Café, Kona Ice Cream and more will be at this year’s Taste of Roselle. The beer and wine tent is sponsored by the Roselle Lions Club.

There will be free parking for the Taste of Roselle on the Maple Avenue suburban lot. Disabled parking is located at the Printing Plus parking lot, 201 E. Irving Park Road, at the corner of Irving Park Road and Park Street.

For information, visit roselle.il.us or www.facebook.com/TasteOfRoselle/.