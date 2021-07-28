How an advertising film launched his career in Bollywood





Actress Huma Qureshi, who rose to fame with Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur, turned 35 on July 28. After making her debut with the 2012 crime drama, Huma showed her acting skills in films like Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and Kaala. Born in Delhi on July 28, 1986 to a restaurateur, Huma graduated from Gargi College and later joined theater companies to explore her acting skills. She moved to Mumbai in 2008 to try her luck in cinema. After initial difficulties, she was signed by Hindustan Unilever to appear in TV commercials. She has appeared in several commercials with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities. According to various media, Anurag noticed Huma on the sets of a Samsung commercial with Aamir and promised to star in his future film. Huma was surprised when she got a call for Anurags Gangs of Wasseypur, which was published in two parts. She played the role of a village girl heavily influenced by Bollywood films. Later becoming the wife of a criminal, played by Nawazzudin Siddique, in the film, Huma received positive reviews for her performance. Gangs of Wasseypur became a cult film and provided a good platform for Huma who since then has portrayed various characters. This is reflected in his acting choices. She has also appeared in a few web series. While the 2019 Netflix dystopian drama Leila may not have had the desired impact, Huma has been praised for her part. His latest web drama Maharani on SonyLiv is inspired by Bihar politics in the 1990s and 2000s, when Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his housewife, Rabri Devi, chief minister of state. Huma played the life-based role of Rabri Devis. In terms of upcoming projects, Huma will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the spy thriller Bell Bottom. Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta are also part of the film. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

