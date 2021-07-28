Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison dies at 46 | Entertainment





Joey Jordison, one of the founders of heavy metal band Slipknot, has passed away, his family said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. He was 46 years old. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, drummer, musician and prolific performer passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021,” the family said. “Joey’s death left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sadness.” Legendary band Metallica paid tribute to Jordison on their official Facebook page with a photo of him on stage and the caption “RIP brother”. Jordison was a drummer for Slipknot, which he helped create in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995. The masked group burst onto the music scene with an eponymous album in 1999. They have had great success, including selling millions of records around the world and forming the Knotfest Music Festival in 2012. There was also controversy surrounding some of their violent lyrics. And founding bassist Paul Gray overdosed at the age of 38. In 2013, it was announced that Jordison and the group would be going their separate ways. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. Three years later, the musician revealed to Metal Hammer that he was diagnosed with a rare disease of the nervous system and said he was injured after the band fired him via email. “No group meeting? None,” Jordison said the publication. “Something from management?” No nothing. “ He also said he was angry that some people thought his illness might be drug addiction related, but said he loved his group mates and was ready to join them. Jordison also launched other groups Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum. In the family statement released Tuesday, they wrote, “To those who knew Joey, understood his quick wit, gentle personality, giant heart and love for all things family and music.” The family will have a private funeral service. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Stacker compiled data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2012 Major Land Uses Statistics to analyze what type of land exists in each state and how it is used. The different land uses include grassland, land for forestry, crop land, special use areas, miscellaneous land, a… Click to find out more.

