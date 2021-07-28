Let’s settle this: Can heterosexual actors play homosexual roles?

Certainly not. Well, maybe? Sometimes. Alright – yes. Sure! We are all human beings at the end of the day… and sexuality is on a spectrum, isn’t it? To act is to act!

This whirlwind of conflicting answers floats through my unusually confrontational brain whenever I try to answer this question. It’s a debate we’ve seen time and time again, most recently when many prominent names have come to the defense of Jack Whitehall as Disney’s first openly gay character. So I’m by no means the first person to speak to this seemingly intractable debate, but with the recent release of Supernova – The latest gay Hollywood movie starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci – I throw my coin in the hat for good measure.

Queer people on gas

by netflix Disclosure (well worth a watch) beautifully underlined the importance of choosing trans actors in trans roles – or should I say, the prejudice to cast cisgender actors into trans roles. But the casting of gay roles is still more of a gray area than you might think. As an actor and a gay man, I find myself caught in the middle of this debate, straddling both sides of the argument. On the one hand, I’m increasingly protective of queer stories being told by queer people, both behind and in front of the camera. But I am also someone who bakes his own bread and butter pretending to be other people, with the fundamental belief that the key to understanding ourselves is through our capacity for empathy and our ability to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. – a skill that we, the actors, are trained for. So what’s the answer? It’s tricky, but I think it’s fair to say that I am, at the very least, skeptical when I keep seeing homosexual characters played by straight actors.

This skepticism has little to do with the fact that I am not convinced by the different representations. On the contrary, several times I was quite moved. But being convinced for more than 90 minutes can almost make matters worse when slapped with the reality that in fact none of the actors identify as LGBT +. In fact, a quick Google search reveals that in some cases the actors found the love scenes to be very “uncomfortable” to act out. It never fails to laser remove any affirmation one feels while watching a strange story. I could go so far as to say it’s almost a gas lighting experience, leaving us with the underlying feeling that gay stories are profitable, human interest stories – often filled with trauma. But once the camera stops rolling, we’re plunged back into the heteronormative reality of queer actors being sidelined because they’re not as profitable or attractive as straight actors. Oddly, many straight actors are still applauded for being “brave” and “vulnerable” enough to step into the (sparkling) skin of a gay role. I guess you can see the appeal to straight actors: queer stories = trauma = dramatic role = awards success. Cynical, but true.

Rebalancing Hollywood

Of course, in a world of equal opportunity, we may be able to nurture the idea that all actors can represent all sexualities and have equal access to all kinds of roles. But we are far from this world. Therefore, I am unwavering in my belief that there has to be a serious rebalancing before we can take this idealistic approach. A rebalancing of the disproportionate number of straight actors playing LGBT + roles in Hollywood. A quick glance at the most popular gay movies of the past five years effortlessly highlights this: Call me by your name, Rocket man, Bohemian Rhapsody, Carole, The favourite – in all of this, not a gay actor in sight. And now Supernova. Gay time even published a list of 10 most financially successful LGBT + movies of all time, none of which features a single gay actor. Zero. If that doesn’t tell us something about the need to rebalance our cast of queer characters, I don’t know what will.

One of the biggest elephants in the room during this debate is the always irritating assertion that: “if straight actors can’t play homosexual roles, then homosexual actors shouldn’t play heterosexual roles” – a reductive response from the devil’s advocate who rubs me the wrong way. Why? Well, you’d be hard pressed to find a gay actor who hasn’t faced the very real fear of damaging his career and limiting his access to straight roles by publicly showing himself to be gay. This is why it is often not recommended to do so. Although I’m not a Hollywood star, being publicly open about my sexuality is something I constantly struggle with as an actor, fearing that I won’t be taken seriously for the roles I want to play. Kate Winslet recently made headlines in developer that she knows “at least four well-known actors” who are “terrified” of their sexuality becoming public for fear that it will reduce their chances of being portrayed in straight roles (which, let’s be honest, is the overwhelming majority of roles).

One sobering statistic is that to date no openly gay man has already won the Oscar for best actor. But more than a dozen acting Oscars have been won by straight actors in LGBT roles, along with many other nominations. I can’t understand why people seem more willing to suspend their disbelief when they watch a straight actor play gay rather than a gay actor play straight out – whether or not the performance is believable – but you can certainly see why it seems discriminatory. . And let me be clear: the oppressive system of queer actors sidelined and deemed unemployable is not just as we ask straight actors to take a step back in order to create space for more diversity.

There’s also the argument that a lot of us gays feel confident enough to play straight roles because – news flash – playing straight is something most of us are very used to. to do, at least during the first years of our life. On the other hand, I would suggest that there are some parts of queer identity that straight actors cannot understand, no matter how much research they do. Will this lack of understanding affect their performance? Maybe not. But it does raise the question of whether we are looking for commercially successful performance or genuine performance.

To go out or not to go out?

But maybe things are getting better? Openly gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott both continue to land acclaimed TV roles as straight idols. Russell T. Davies It’s a sin also showed the undeniable authenticity of the cast of queer actors in queer roles. But among us gays, this is not an issue that even we can seem to agree on. Russell Tovey recently said: “If you are an actor, you are an actor”. Ben Whishaw agrees, adding that ‘[he] would like to see more gay actors playing straight roles ”. Jonathan Bailey instead told the Standard Evening that: “there just aren’t a lot of homosexual roles, so when heterosexual actors take that space, it eliminates the chance for others [gay actors]’. But for some of us, it’s still hard to forget Rupert Everett’s advice that he “wouldn’t advise any actor, if he was really thinking about his career, to come out,” following his own struggles with career. Ultimately, queer actors do exist. But when access to straight roles is limited and even homosexual roles are snatched away by straight actors, what is left?

Does the cast of Supernova offensive and discriminatory? No. Is this a step in the right direction for LGBT + representation? Also no. So, I’ll continue to be skeptical when I see the next beefy, white, straight Hollywood actor announced to play the latest tormented gay role. But I will continue to keep an open mind, as long as Hollywood does.