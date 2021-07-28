I’m a Better Actor Now – The New Indian Express

Express news service

Originally from Delhi, Naveen Kastruia rose to fame with TVF’s drama series Pitchers in 2015, and his latest show Aspirants recently crossed 35 million views on Youtube.

Kasturia stars in the five-part web series directed by The Viral Fever. The actor said, “We have a really good response for that. He came out when it was the worst time for our nation, and we were all home. That’s why a lot of people watched him and liked it too.

Aspirants is a story of friendship, set against the backdrop of the IAS. “The story in the present is that of an IAS officer, then it goes back in time, to show how he prepared for Rajinder Nagar, and despite the problems, still became an officer of the IAS, ”adds the 36-year-old.

Kasturia wanted to become an actor since childhood. He played in school and college, but coming from a middle-class family, he had to go for a stable career. “I started science and engineering has become the automatic route. I remember I didn’t want to be an actor anymore by the time I reached grade 11. But when I worked with an analytics company, I didn’t find the career I had chosen exciting, ”he adds. he.

It was then that he decided to move to Mumbai in 2008. “As I was working and earning well, it was quite difficult for my parents to accept that I was moving to Mumbai.

One day he accidentally went to Mahesh Bhatt’s office and luckily met the directors of Jashn, Raksha Mistry and Hasan Hyderabadwala. “I didn’t know they were about to start a movie. But I was lucky and they hired me as an assistant director. Later, of course, I met Mr. Bhatt, ”he adds.

It was his first step into the industry. “While I was working on this film, someone put me in touch with Dibakar Banerjee, and I then helped him with Shanghai and Love, Sex, aur Dhokha. I also had a small role in Shanghai. Then I worked in Newton director Amit V Masurkar’s Sulemaani Keeda. It was my first movie, and it went to a lot of film festivals. It was appreciated at the MAMI Festival, but it didn’t help much. It would have worked well today because OTT is doing very well, ”he said.

He hustled for a lot of time. “Then Pitchers came along and it gave me recognition and changed a lot of things for me. It brought stability to my life. And I’m happy we’re doing season 2. We’re planning to shoot in November and December, ”Kasturia said, adding that of all the projects he’s worked on he most enjoyed working on Bose, Thinkistaan, Picthers, Midshipmen, and Sulemaani Keeda.

He hopes Season 2 will have more tension, more drama, more struggle, and that the characters will be more endearing. Meanwhile, the actor recently seen in Pati, Patni aur Panga and Runaway Lugaai, is busy working on commercials and is in talks for some projects.

He thinks that when you play characters that are different from your own personality, it’s a whole different experience, and shares that Amit in Thinkistaan ​​and Darbari Lal in Bose: Dead / Alive was the most difficult of all the characters he had. he has played so far.

Have you ever thought that you won’t be able to be successful in the industry?

“After working as an assistant director, I thought I could make a film. I was actually trying to be a filmmaker, and in 2010 I was ready with my script. I had given it to many people. They even met me because I was Dibakar Banerjee’s assistant but nothing really happened to the script. I was then without direction. I even took the GMAT in 2011, and I thought about going to America and taking a film class, and joining a famous production company, so that I could have the power to make films.

But from now on, I want to focus on acting, ”adds the actor, who wants to work with names like Zoya Akhtar, Shoojit Sircar, Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee and Abhishek Chaubey. “As an actor now, I got better, but there is still a long way to go. As a human being, I have become more tolerant and understand my flaws. I improve by accepting refusals. I want to be a much calmer person in life, ”he concludes.