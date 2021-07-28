City’s beloved actor and Shakespeare Ellis Creez has died

Janet Ford, of the Tudor World Museum in Stratford, pays tribute to her friend and colleague, Ellis Creez, who died at the age of 43.

Ellis Creez, known to many as one of the often seen Shakespeare actors around Stratford, has passed away suddenly at the age of 43.

Ellis and his partner and then his girlfriend Rebecca Hallworth joined Tudor World in March 2014 to undertake workshops for schools, but mostly to play Shakespeare on the Stratford tours.

Born and raised in the Black Country, Ellis attended Britannia High School in Rowley Regis. One of our other guides, William Stafford was at one point his drama teacher and became another longtime friend.

Will said: The school motto was Right and Complete, which caused Ellis and me a lot of laughs and fun.

Ellis Creez, right, and William Stafford.

The love of theater and of words has been a major passion throughout his life. He then trained at Birmingham Theater School and also obtained a Diploma in English Studies from Oxford Brookes University. Typical of Ellis’ humor, on his actor profile website he speaks English, British English, English English, Old English and Slanguage.

Despite his small size, Ellis was a man of great presence and charm and we all loved him immediately. He always had a ready smile, jokes and laughs. He was also a big hit with school children, who could always relate to his innate sense of fun.

Ellis was very interested in many things, including music, theater, movies, and writing. He often looked like an old soul in a young body, liking old black and white movies, his favorite was Terry Thomas.

Another friend of his, Tim Winters, recalls: I met Ellis about 12 years ago when, along with my best friend, John Highton, he appeared in a touring production of Danger Mouse for Katch 22 Productions. We immediately hit it off, having a mutual appreciation for written and spoken words, as well as a love of classic TV sitcoms such as Dads Army, Steptoe and Son, and Hi from Hi. He was a wisp with a mischievous smile that could charm the birds in the trees. Ellis would take real pleasure when he stayed with me in my leafy South Derbyshire village on his way to the newsagents, dressed in a Superman jumpsuit and a pair of yellow or silver shoes, relishing the shocked look at the faces of the inhabitants. .

Looking back, I feel like he was never meant to achieve longevity. Old age and infirmity would never be allowed to numb his mind. It has brought sunshine into all of our lives, and a few spells of rain as well. He was equally boring and adorable, but for one, I’ll never forget him.

Ellis, center, with John Ford and William Stafford at Tudor World

Ellis also enjoyed the quirky humor of people like Spike Milligan and from that kind of humor he wrote a few books like Nurk the Lurk and A Jolly Good Show (coming soon) and was working on another script right before that. his death.

Her favorite quote was Almost Everything You Do Doesn’t Matter, But It Is Important You Do Mahatma Gandhi.

Ellis was scheduled to play Charles Dickens at Tudor World last Christmas, but the museum has been closed due to the pandemic. He also watched one-man shows on John Le Mesurier and Terry Thomas. He could play them all easily.

Ellis during tea at Tudor World

He took over the Stratford Play House with his business partners in 2018. Long-standing insecurities and anxieties reappeared under the stress and he parted ways with the Play House and his eight-year-old partner who had been a positive influence. and stabilizer on his life. . The pandemic, long periods of inactivity, the death of his grandmother, and a terminal diagnosis for his father have added additional pressure on a fragile soul.

Ellis was truly a part of Stratford as well as Tudor World, he had worked for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, RSC undertaking tours and, more recently, Magic Alley.

Friend Sam Jenkins, Events Manager at Magic Alley, said: I first met Ellis when I presented my Halloween show, A Midsummer Nights Scream, at Play House in 2018 and we have it all. immediately sympathized. His sense of fun and silliness struck a chord with me as he seemed to be such a happy guy. We worked together on the Snow White panto program later that year the year he played the lady and we had a lot of laughs seeing how rocky he looked in drag.

Ellis as a panto lady at the Play House

Ellis was at his best in performance mode, whether it was playing the lady or playing the part of Shakespeare. He was a dear friend and I will miss him dearly.

On January 1, her beloved father and anchor died of a brain tumor and Ellis never quite recovered from that blow. Ellis stayed with us for a while before returning to help his mother organize the funeral.

Over the past few weeks he seemed to be getting better and told us he was eating better and sleeping better. All of his worried friends relaxed a bit (a few of us had taken turns to stay with us), but behind his smiling smile hid a sadness that had not gone away, and maybe like a last minute thought, he committed suicide on July 1st.

Many of his friends have said that although Ellis did many acting roles, he considered himself to be an artist first and foremost.

My dominant memories will be that Ellis didn’t understand how much he was loved. He always made you smile with his innate sense of silliness, his ready smile and his quickness to laugh. He had beautiful piercing blue eyes and lean legs, which he sometimes used with great comedic effect, as he never took himself seriously. We will miss you Ellis. You left a great void in all of our hearts and you had so much more to give to the world.

Ellis is survived by his mother, Linda, and brother, Lewis, who said they wanted the funeral to be small and calm.

Tudor World and Magic Alley are having a Celebration of Life on his birthday in September, and his friends are hosting a commemorative plaque to be placed at the Dell overlooking the Avon. To contribute to this memorial, excess funds will be returned to his family, visit www.justgiving.com and look for Ellis’ commemorative plaque.