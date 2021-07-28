Entertainment
Bridgerton actor Reg-Jean Page to star in Paramount’s The Saint reboot: Report
Jeff Spicer / Getty Reg-Jean Page
It looks like Reg-Jean Page landed another major role after leaving Bridgerton.
The 31-year-old actor will star and executive producer on Paramount’s upcoming reboot of The Saint, according to Hollywood journalist.
The film’s screenplay will be written by actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans are currently listed as producers on the project.
Based on a series of novels and short stories by Leslie Charteris, The Saint was adapted into a television show of the same name with Roger Moore in the 1960s.
Paramount turned the literary work into a film in 1997, with Val Kilmer describing the mysterious character of Simon Templar as a professional thief who uses the names of various saints for his heists.
rex / shutterstock (2) Val Kilmer at The Saint (1997); Roger Moore in a 1960s television series The Saint
RELATED: Reg-Jean Page says watching herself in sexy Bridgerton scenes was “overwhelming”
Last year, Variety reported than a restart of The Saint was in preparation at Paramount with Chris Pin as star and director Dexter Fletcher. However, according to THRlast report, this reiteration has now been put aside.
It’s unclear if Fletcher is still attached to the project as a director.
The new reinvention of The Saint is Page’s second project with Paramount after his leading role in Netflix Bridgerton. In February, it was reported that Page had been casting in the studio’s film adaptation popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.
Although Page’s performance as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton recently earned him an Emmy nomination for an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the next season of the period drama that has already started production will not include the actor or his beloved character.
Getty Reg-Jean Page
RELATED: Reg-Jean Page Wins Bridgerton’s First Acting Award at NAACP Image Awards: “Highest Honor”
Page confirmed his exit from the show in April on his Instagram, calling his time in the series “the ride of a lifetime.”
“It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but also off screen,” he wrote. “Our incredibly creative and generous cast, our team, our amazing fans – all of this has exceeded anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will only keep growing.”
At the time he said Variety he never planned to come back and had only been hired for one season.
“It’s a one-season bow. It’s going to have a start, a middle, an end, give us a year, “Page said, recounting his first conversations with the producers about the role.”[I thought] “It’s interesting” because it looked like a limited series at the time. I can come in, I can make my contribution, and then the Bridgerton family continue. “
