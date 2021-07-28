Lesser Known Facts About The Versatile Bollywood Actor





Posted: Jul 28, 2021 3:37 PM 1 / 6 Pankaj Tripathes Lesser Known Facts Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has proven to the world that anyone can dream big and that with hard work and dedication they can achieve their goals as well. Originally from a village in Gopalganj district, Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi had always wanted to one day become a successful actor. Today, he is recognized and appreciated for his talent and his screen performances. Pankaj Tripathi made his acting debut in 2004 playing supporting characters, but rose to fame in 2012, playing a prominent character of the antagonist in the Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur franchise. Since then, Pankaj Tripathi has been a part of many successful Bollywood movies. Not only the movies, but Pankaj Tripathi has also dominated the web-series world, playing the main character of the Sacred Games 2 web-series, Mirzapur, etc. Even though Pankaj Tripathi fans are aware of his current personal and professional life. , here are some of the lesser known facts about the actor that his fans and followers would like to know. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 I lived the life of a farmer Pankaj Tripathi helped his father in agriculture until he studied in his village until the 12th grade and often revealed that he never underestimated any type of work. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 I was jailed for a week Pankaj was involved in university politics during his graduation days and was reportedly jailed once for a week in 1993 for making his voice heard against the state government. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Language barrier He is from Bihar and Bhojpuri as his mother tongue and he could not speak Hindi until he came to Patna to continue his studies and then moved to Delhi to pursue a career in theater. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Started out playing the character of a girl Before becoming a celebrity in Bollywood, Pankaj Tripathi began his acting career by appearing in plays that took place in his village where he often played the character of a girl. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Fairytale love story Pankaj Tripathi met the love of his life, Mridula on a train and fell in love at first sight. He knew this was the girl he would spend the rest of his life with and it became true when Mridula and Pankaj got married on January 15, 2004 and have been inseparable ever since. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

