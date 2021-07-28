ITV CEO on Hollywood Streaming Productions – The Hollywood Reporter





British TV giant ITV sees the fact that Hollywood and other media giants are increasingly keeping their content for their own streaming services as a chance for its production arm ITV Studios, CEO Carolyn said on Wednesday. McCall. “People take back (take back) their catalogs – if you’re Disney you took it all over, if you’re Warners you took it all back, just name it, every company that produces content has taken over all of their content to make their own. streaming, which means streamers always need content, ”she said on a press call after the company’s mid-year financial update. “It’s a big beast, and they have to feed it.” Even though Netflix produces its own content, productions take years to develop and run, she noted. “We’re in a very strong position to leverage, to continue to leverage content growth globally. “ McCall was also asked about Britain’s so-called ‘pingemia’, the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have been interviewed by the National Health Service’s coronavirus app and have been asked to self-quarantine after contact with infected people. “I’d be lying if I said it’s not a “Difficult situation,” she said, highlighting the concerns of the productions regarding the loss of the team and the cast. “You don’t want to lose anyone because of the isolation because you are filming all the time.” She concluded, however: “It is a concern, but so far we are managing and mitigating it.” McCall said ITV had spoken to the government about possible exceptions “for certain aspects of production,” which, however, are not expected to be decided until mid-August. “To me, news and day are the two really critical areas that… provide a really key service to viewers, ”she explained without sharing further details. Asked about the UK’s Channel 4 privatization plan and suggestions the government hoped that a player like ITV could possibly buy the television company, McCall declined to comment, saying she was “not going to speculate.”

