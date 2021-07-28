Why do Bollywood stars pay more taxes than billionaire businessmen in India?

Have you ever wondered why actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar appear as the biggest taxpayers in India and not Ambanis, Tatas or Birlas, for example, even though they have big business empires and are more rich than the actors?

Their wealth has increased even during the pandemic, but they pay less tax than Bollywood actors. Why is that?

The answer may lie in ProPublica’s survey of US billionaires using income tax data.

In June of this year, , a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom, claimed that American billionaires pay very little income tax. ProPublica said it has seen the income tax returns of some of the richest people in the world, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

According to the website, the 25 richest Americans pay less tax on average by 15.8% of adjusted gross income than most ordinary American workers.

In 2007, , then a multi-billionaire and now the richest man in the world, did not pay a dime of federal income tax in the United States. He succeeded again in 2011.

In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second richest person in the world, also did not pay federal income tax.

Michael Bloomberg has managed to do the same in recent years. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has done it twice. George Soros has paid no federal income tax for three years in a row.

The alleged leak comes at a time when there is growing debate globally about the amount of taxes paid by the rich and worsening income inequality.

The combined wealth of the world’s 10 richest men increased by $ 540 billion (Rs 40 lakh crore) during the pandemic, according to . Oxfam says this amount would be enough to keep the world from falling into poverty because of the virus and to pay for vaccines for everyone.

The stocks of the companies they own have mushroomed, as have the properties they own, their photos are constantly displayed on magazine covers as the richest people in America or the world, but they are paying minimal income taxes.

Most of the wealth of the rich / billionaires is made up of investments in stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency, etc. There is no wealth tax neither in the United States nor in India. The unrealized gain is not considered income for the individual.

It is only when these billionaires sell their investments and make a profit, that this is treated as income and taxed as long-term or short-term capital gain, depending on how long the asset is held.

Many American billionaires who have built or inherited a fortune, borrow against their fortune (loan for equity / loan for property) at low interest rates and use it to finance their expensive lifestyles. Moreover, they can deduct the interest charges on these loans as a deduction from their income.

Last year, Tesla announced that Musk had pledged some 92 million shares, worth about $ 57.7 billion as of May 29, 2021, as collateral for personal loans.

ProPublica, using data collected by Forbes magazine, said the wealth of the 25 richest Americans collectively jumped $ 401 billion from 2014 to 2018, but they paid $ 13.6 billion in income tax during this period. It’s a mind-boggling amount, but it equates to a true tax rate of just 3.4%.

From 2014 to 2018, in the United States, their net worth increased by about $ 65,000 after tax on average, mainly due to the increase in the value of their homes.

But because the bulk of their earnings were wages, their tax bills were almost that much, nearly $ 62,000, over that five-year period.

According to ProPublica, … by using perfectly legal tax strategies, many uber-rich are able to reduce their federal tax bill to almost zero even as their wealth has skyrocketed in recent years.

In India, the big bosses of big companies, as CEOs, receive salaries and benefits from their companies which are taxed accordingly. However, they can avoid most of their taxes since the wealth tax was abolished in the 2015 budget.

The cost incurred in recovering the wealth tax was more than the resulting benefits was the argument put forward by the government.

The tax returns of billionaires in India are not available in the public domain in India and no one has investigated like ProPublica.

In India, a difference from the United States is that interest on personal loans is not deductible from income. A maximum of Rs 30,000 can be claimed as a deduction if the amount is spent on renovating or improving the house.