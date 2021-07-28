Optimus Properties, LLC Completes Purchase of Multi-Family Portfolio in East Hollywood, West Hollywood





ANGELS, July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Optimus Properties, LLC completed the purchase of three apartment buildings located on Norton Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Beachwood Street this week. With this transaction, Optimus now owns over 800 units across the Angels metropolitan area, building on its recent acquisitions of a 16-unit multi-family building in Baldwin Vista and a Property of 17 units in West Los Angeles/ La Cienega Heights. Portfolio of three Hollywood / West Hollywood properties. Beachwood and Virginia are two-story apartment buildings, built in the mid-1960s, located about five blocks from each other in East Hollywood, north of Santa Monica Boulevard and south of Fountain Avenue, in an area bounded by several major transit corridors and revitalized commercial and retail uses. Norton is a beautiful two-story apartment building built in 1956, in Bauhaus style, located near Crescent Heights, in the heart of a residential area West Hollywood just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, and within walking distance of the vibrant shopping and entertainment district bordered by Sunset, Santa Monica, and the Fairfax boulevards. The region is well positioned to benefit from continued investment in the entertainment industry and the $ 2 billion development pipeline grouped around the Hollywood sub-market of Angels. “These assets are a continuation of Optimus’ approach to acquiring properties with established value but also with enormous growth potential; values West Hollywood and East Hollywood are historically strong but tend to be even stronger, “said Kamyar Shabani, principal at Optimus Properties, LLC. Optimus will maximize the value and attractiveness of these buildings through exterior and interior renovation programs. Optimus’ investment plan calls for the refurbishment of currently vacant units with a combination of new appliances, flooring and bathrooms. The company’s outlook for current market conditions remains positive as the market for centrally located housing remains strong for well positioned properties. “We believe this Angels commercial real estate remains a solid investment with growth potential. These special assets are located close to the hubs of employment, entertainment and commerce, and quite simply, are great places to live. We are confident that this field will continue to thrive, ”said K. Joseph shabani, principal at Optimus Properties, LLC. The story continues About Optimus Properties, LLC

Optimus Properties, LLC is headquartered at Los Angeles, California, and is engaged in the acquisition, development, rental and management of multi-family, retail and commercial properties. The Company uses a disciplined investment approach focused on value creation and capital preservation. The Company’s investments are characterized by a direct involvement of the principals and a significant contribution of the capital of its principals. The Company’s current portfolio consists of retail businesses, offices, medical practices and multi-family buildings in California, Washington, and New Mexico, and recently concluded the Portland, Oregon market by buying two multi-family buildings. The company is also in the process of acquiring more than 70 additional units at Baldwin Vista this summer as part of an independent transaction. Logo Optimus Properties, LLC (PRNewsfoto / Optimus Properties, LLC) Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimus-properties-llc-completes-purchase-of-multi-family-portfolio-in-east-hollywood-west-hollywood-301342677.html SOURCE Optimus Properties, LLC

