Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday can’t help but smile after winning medals in comeback photo | Bollywood





Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey and wife of Chunky Panday shared a return photo of her daughters – actor Ananya Panday and Rysa on Wednesday. The photo also showed Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Instagram, Bhavana Pandey dropped the photo in which Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are seen laughing as they sit in a car. In the photo, the duo see their school uniforms with their medals in their hands and pose for the camera. Rysa is also seen with a medal as she sat in her mother’s lap, next to Ananya and Suhana. Bhavana captioned the post, “School Sports Day Joy !!!!!! (black heart emojis) #simplepleasures #missthesedays #toomuchfun.” + Bhavana’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor responded to the post. Neelam commented, “so cute” and Maheep posted a bunch of red heart emojis. Suhana’s mother, Gauri, also shared Bhavna’s post on her Instagram Stories. Fans have also poured out love for the post. One fan wrote: “Omgg this is so cute.” Another said: “Aww, sports day is a lot of fun.” “All my cuties together but missing shanu @ shanayakapoor02,” another fan commented. Ananya also shared the post in her Instagram Stories adding some stickers. She and Suhana Khan are best friends. They often appear together in posts on social media platforms. Ananya also shared the post in her Instagram Stories adding some stickers. Meanwhile, Ananya will soon appear in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film, supported by Karan Johar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. We will also see her in Shakun Batra’s next one, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Suhana also wants to pursue an acting career, like her father. Currently, she is taking a course at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She graduated from Ardingly College in England in 2019. Suhana has appeared in a few plays and also starred in a short film. Read also | Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set, messages pour in Earlier, Shah Rukh said he spoke about his career in an interview with Hindustan Times. Suhana would have to learn acting for another three to four years if she wanted to become an actress. I know a lot of my friends in the industry think my kids should start playing tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start playing yet, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/suhana-khan-and-ananya-panday-can-t-stop-smiling-after-winning-medals-in-throwback-pic-101627462443788.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos