Services reach $ 17.5 billion – The Hollywood Reporter





Apple continues to grow at a breakneck pace. The company said on Tuesday that its services business, which includes Apple TV +, Apple Music, the App Store and iCloud, generated $ 17.5 billion in revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which ended. June 30. quarter a year ago, and $ 16.9 billion last quarter, and marks a new high. As usual, Apple did not detail the revenue breakdown for its services or the number of subscribers for each service. Apple’s earnings report comes just weeks after Apple TV + won some 35 Emmy nominations, led by its comedy Ted lasso. Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the company’s Emmy names during his call for results, saying he was “proud” of the nominations and that it “reflected the quality of our programming and the enthusiastic reception from users and reviews ”. Apple CFO Luca Maestri told analysts the company has “more than 700 million paid subscriptions” in its services division, including Apple TV +, Apple Music, News and Games. Maestri also said that while Apple expects its service revenue to grow in the next quarter, it doesn’t expect the same level of growth it did in the last quarter. “We expect the growth rate of our services to return to a more normal level,” he added, noting that this last quarter had benefited from a comparison with the same quarter a year ago, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maestri specifically calling for performance. corporate and AppleCare advertising activities. Overall, Apple reported revenue of $ 81.4 billion, up 36% year-on-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $ 1.30.

