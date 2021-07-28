Famous Ugly Fallout from the Three Khans

While this is a difficult question to answer, the three Khans of Big Bang Bollywood – Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman – are the most successful box office stars of our generation. The trio have often been called “contemporary”, with their “professional rivalry” serving as the icing on the cake.

If one listens closely, one can hear a furious quarrel between Aamir, Shah Rukh and, to a lesser extent, Salman Khan. While this rivalry has waned in recent years, Aamir Khan’s film production has declined and the Khans (all three) avoid clashing when planning dates!

Aamir Shahrukh’s famous quarrel

Indian bollywood film actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Aamir Khan hold a joint press conference in Mumbai on April 7, 2009. The two main Bollywood actors, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan, have called for an overhaul of the distribution of box office receipts to end a stand-off between producers and multiplex owners. AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP via Getty Images)

The Khans’ bitter rivalry only surfaced in public a few times. But there have been instances where Aamir and Shah Rukh have made derogatory statements about each other through their social media profiles.

However, that doesn’t mean these celebrities have never spoken out in favor of each other. They frequently worked on the same stage, applauded each other, and even helped other people in need.

The friendship of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan has had a difficult time; how and why did this happen?

MUMBAI, INDIA SEPTEMBER 6: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at the ‘Dabaang’ movie special premiere in Mumbai on September 6, 2010. (Photo by Yogen Shah / The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have also maintained a cordial relationship throughout their careers. Certainly not anymore. The long friendship between the two Khans came to an abrupt end. Ideas?

Apart from the fact that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are on good terms, nothing has really eased the tensions within this highly competitive professional sport. Aamir Khan has officially endorsed Salman Khan as Bollywood’s greatest hero on several occasions, but that’s just one of the storylines. The reality is even bitter. Their relationship hovered between icy and friendly, but they were never friends.

MUMBAI, INDIA – DECEMBER 4: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan at the 23rd Annual Star Screen Awards 2016 on December 4, 2016 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pramod Thakur / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

This repercussion is the result of a . Aamir became Salman’s best friend following a nasty feud between Salman and Shah Rukh a few years ago.

All this plunged following a violent clash between these two celebrities. And the same left Aamir distraught and Salman enraged.

The cold war begins and continues

Shahrukh and Aamir Khan are the latest Bollywood celebrities to be involved in this “cold war”. Shahrukh has worked alongside Amitabh and Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and Vinod Khanna at different stages in the history of Hindi cinema.

The tensions of the Cold War have always existed but will continue to exist as long as the two compete in a similar field, namely Bollywood. And it might not stop until one of them, namely Priyanka Chopra, leaves the Bombay film industry for Hollywood for good!

On a more serious note, the acrimonious split of the three Khans is often equated with the question “who is Number one, or how will each of their fan bases decide? ‘

With the help of numerous sponsorships, awards ceremonies (Aamir does not believe in accepting rewards), praise and financial success, all relevant criteria for the three Khans are now “face to face”, with no “winner”.

Is this a cold war created by the fans or by the media?

Many say it was the result of a fan-created Cold War, while others believe it was media manipulation. Contrary to popular belief, the battle is not one of them. Their fans disagree. While King Khan loves to be the center of attention, QSQT’s beautiful young neighbor is nothing more than a “neat freak” who prefers to keep a low profile. And our dearest ‘Bhaijaan’ is a great supporter of the contribution to society and the balance of the other two Khans.

Although they meet on special occasions and at social gatherings, the rivalry continues, resulting in the Cold War. Let’s all get involved and aspire to friendly competition rather than cold war style confrontation.