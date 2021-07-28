Cache Creek Casino Continues To Provide Quality Entertainment





If you are looking for a little fun and excitement in the Capay Valley, then you probably know all about Cache Creek Casino Resort. The casino has been providing quality entertainment to the valley for over 30 years and the plan is to continue that as soon as the pandemic emerges. “We are currently open for full occupancy, but our game room is operating today with significantly fewer overall playing positions compared to before the pandemic,” said Ben Deci, public information officer for the Yocha nation. Dehe Wintun. “It’s intentionally configured to create a space for social distancing. Additionally, we continue to work with medical experts and public health officials to protect the safety and comfort of our customers and employees. “ Along with new rules and regulations, the casino also offers new restaurants, machines, events and everything in between for everyone who arrives. A new gaming lounge and central bar called Elevate Lounge have been added to the casino floor along with new slot machines including the ever popular Buffalo Link machine. The casino also organizes free entertainment every weekend. As part of the South Tower expansion, the casino was able to add 459 new hotel rooms and a 1,275-seat event center. “Demand is high and the feedback from our loyal customers and new visitors has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Deci. “The additional rooms and suites, along with expanded amenities, allow us to better serve existing customers and introduce Cache Creek to a whole new audience. We are equally excited to host events in our flexible and unique meeting spaces suitable for groups of all sizes. In addition to the additional rooms and center, several meeting or banquet spaces have also been added, as well as a new bar and lounge area called 16 West, a new space for their award-winning steakhouse C2 Steak & Seafood, and a new bar. at sushi and restaurant called Enso. “Enso offers its customers a truly authentic taste of Japan with a wide variety of fresh sushi and sashimi, as well as traditional and innovative Japanese dishes,” Deci said. The Event Center, which the casino is excited to show off, is expected to start hosting shows and concerts by mid-August. On September 4, the group Train will perform in the new center from 8 p.m. Train is a multi-award winning Grammy and Billboard group with 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their self-titled debut album. Later this month, on September 10, legendary musical group The Beach Boys will perform in the center starting at 7:30 PM. Finally, on September 18, the Chinese Mid-Autumn Concert will take place. Annabelle Lui & Yang Yen will perform from 8 p.m. “The feedback from our customers has been very positive,” said Deci. “They are thrilled to see their favorite slots rekindled and are looking forward to the entertainment program we have planned. That being said, we are continuing rigorous cleaning protocols around the property, regular COVID testing of employees, and we encourage unvaccinated guests to continue to wear masks. “

