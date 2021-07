Tickets on sale for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest, actor Andy Garcia benefiting Loyola | Keith spera

If you want to play, you have to pay. After a presale this week, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. for the Rolling Stones’ appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The show, the Stones’ second attempt at playing the Fair Grounds that the band canceled during the Jazz Fest’s 50th anniversary in 2019 so Mick Jagger could have heart surgery is scheduled for October 13, the very first Wednesday of the history of festivals. General admission tickets, available at www.nojazzfest.com, are $ 190 plus service charges. By comparison, a regular day ticket to this year’s festival costs $ 90 at the door (or $ 50 for Louisiana residents on Friday, October 15). “This is the biggest group in the world doing an American tour that nobody knew” The various VIP tickets for Rolling Stones on Wednesday are more expensive. $ 475 for the Krewe of Jazz Fest grandstand, $ 650 for the Big Chief grandstand or $ 675 for the VIP Grand Marshal ticket, which places you in the pit area in front of the stage. Jazz Fest organizers said ticket sales for that day would be capped, although they did not disclose the number of the capped. All festival stages and food stands will be operational on October 13. But the other stages will turn off when the Rolling Stones start on the Acura stage, probably around 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. so they can finish well. before nightfall. *** Actor Andy Garcia, who reigned as Bacchus XLIII in 2011, is Havana’s star attraction in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola, a dazzling August 13 fundraiser for Loyola University, where his son Andrs is enrolled in the acclaimed music business program. Garcia, who plays percussion, will join local Cuban musicians and Loyola staff for a party and concert at the historic Garden District mansion of Loyola administrator and music director Scott Rodger whose clients include Paul McCartney. Garcia will perform with fellow percussionists Alexey Marti and Cesar Bacaro, pianist Victor Campbell, bassist Yusa, saxophonist Khari Allen Lee and trombonist Jeff Albert, among others. They will present classic songs by Tito Puente and Mongo Santamaria, and some descargas that the group creates for the event. The party will also pay tribute to Lynn Coatney, winner of the 2021 Loyola Integritas Vitae Award. Havana in the Garden District is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on August 13. Tickets cost $ 500 and can be purchased at alumni.loyno.edu. Profits will be donated to the Loyolas School of Music Industry Studies. Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission

