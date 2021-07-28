The entertainment industry must lead the green AI revolution

Ricky Ray Butler is CEO of BEN, an entertainment AI company that places brands in influencer, streaming, TV, music and movie content.

As everything in our lives, including entertainment, goes digital, we were beginning to recognize the negative impact of digital consumption and technology on the environment. For example, Carbon Trust recently reported That hour-long streaming of the latest binge-worthy TV show requires the same amount of energy as boiling a kettle for six minutes. It may not seem like much, but it adds up quickly, especially since content consumption has increased in 2020 and the time we spend engaging in digital media is expected to increase by another nine minutes this year.

Businesses and consumers alike are looking for ways to mitigate their carbon footprint, and people don’t just realize sustainability when it comes to consumer and enterprise technology. Equally, if not more, important is what goes on behind the scenes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been instrumental in transforming a wide range of industries, particularly influencer marketing, product placement, and other forms of branded entertainment. Innovation in a broad application of predictive analytics, neural networks and custom algorithms has revolutionized these traditionally relationship-based marketing functions, producing results and opening up monetization opportunities for creators and brands.

However, the processing power required to generate these results uses incredible amounts of energy, to the point where AI can be damaging to the environment. In addition to the environmental costs, running massive AI models is also financially expensive. Small organizations may not have the funds to keep up with industry giants, creating a barrier that stifles innovation in our industry.

So how do we reconcile the need for AI to fuel the future of entertainment-based marketing with the drain it may have on environmental and economic resources? It may seem like a simple answer, but we need to devote time and talent to creating AI that is greener, more sustainable, and more accessible. It is not as easy a task as it sounds, but it is imperative to move our industry forward while protecting our environment, especially as we face a growing climate crisis.

Use less, accomplish more

Over the past decade, companies have competed with each other to build the most powerful AI systems without worrying too much about the associated energy costs. Over time, it has become the status quo to feed data into complex iterative models that require massive amounts of computing power rather than creating more efficient models that do not deplete environmental resources. Recent studies have shown that the power required to maintain the best AI models has doubled every three and a half months and that training a single deep learning model can generate carbon dioxide emissions equal to the lifespan of five cars.

We were at a crossroads where we can’t be irresponsible with the tools we were using just to say we have the fastest, most powerful technology. Instead, it’s up to us to figure out how we can produce better results while dramatically reducing the computing power used in our day-to-day work. While it seems counterintuitive, more sustainable algorithms and models actually have more impact, generating stronger output faster, and while reducing the resources required to run the technology.

Think of it in terms of building a rocket if the engineers can find a way to make the ship more sustainable in terms of the energy used, it can fly much further for longer. The same principle applies to AI: if we can create models that work more efficiently, it eases the strain on resources and, in turn, lowers the economic costs of AI for small businesses.

Product placement, influencer marketing and designer economics: the frontier of the future

Creating more sustainable AI is arguably the most important consideration for the rapidly growing influencer marketing, product placement, and burgeoning designer economy.

In our experience, AI has become a mainstay in helping brands understand the content ecosystem and identify marketing opportunities that will ensure impressions, clicks, sales and brand loyalty. It’s virtually impossible to navigate entertainment without it.

At the same time, social media and entertainment generate an unfathomable amount of data every day. Evaluating all audio, video, post aesthetics, captions, likes, views, comments and more has historically required a treasure trove of energy and computing power . We’ve reached a breaking point, we can’t keep building bigger and bigger models through which to channel data. It’s our obligation to innovate a new way of doing things.

Influencer marketing and product placement firms can lead the way in this new frontier, thanks to the ever-expanding data pool we have to work with. If we can restructure our AI models to more effectively analyze the entertainment ecosystem while reducing our computing power, the same structures can be applied to all industries.

At BEN Group, our first step towards green AI is to create small neural networks inspired by cutting-edge architectures. We have focused on creating eco-friendly algorithms and are already seeing advances in reducing the amount of energy and money it costs to run our technology. With a greater focus on creating more sustainable and green AI, we plan to develop even more innovative models that lower the costs of both environmental and monetary AI tools.

We have the opportunity to do good for the planet and to restructure our technology to both operate at a high level and save energy. In fact, it’s imperative, and I urge other tech companies to follow suit.

