15 years of Omkara: Deepak Dobriyal revisits the scene that launched him in Bollywood, unleashed the madness of Langda Tyagi
Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara’s gritty crime drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal, ends 15 years today. Adapted from Shakespeare Othello’s tragedy, the story is rooted in the Indian heart. The film received critical acclaim for its tense storyline and lead performances. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Deepak Dobriyal, who played the role of Rajan Tiwari, talks about his experience working in the film and with Vishal Bhardwaj.
Prior to his debut with Omkara, Deepak was a stage actor who had struggled for years to land a role in Bollywood films. Calling Omkara his big luck, Deepak said, “It was my first movie, so when you’re a wrestler and you start working with such great directors, you want to give it your all, thinking, ‘kaam milege, main dikhaunga ‘. When you are offered such a great role, you also become full of enthusiasm and you want to do your best, so there is a kind of veracity in your performance because you struggled so much to be a part of something like that. .
As an actor who struggled a lot before landing his first big break, Deepak was eager to prove his mettle. He says, “So in this situation the hardest part for me was how to be normal, because playing a character means you have to be that person, not you, who is so excited and nervous. The film gave me immense reach and whatever I am today is only thanks to Omkara. I consider Vishal Bhardwaj to be my godfather, today everything I am in the film industry is due to his vision.
However, a year after the release of Omkara, Deepak was still unemployed because he “expected too much” from the other scripts. He said, Omkara also worked against me, ‘thoda nuksaan bhi hota hai’, somehow I started to expect too much from other scripts that came to me after Omkara. Vishal Bharadwaj’s script was like literature to me. And since acting is my job, any film that comes to me, no matter how bad, I give everything because that’s what I learned in my first film.
Deepak credits the work he did in the years following Omkara to the renowned filmmaker. He said, Vishal ji lives in my heart. For the opportunity he gave me, I feel obligated to him. He is what he is because he surrounds himself with artists of all kinds: musicians, writers, lyricists, painters, the best filmmakers.
Omkara is the second film in Bhardwaj’s trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations, which started with Maqbool in 2003 and ended with Haider in 2014. Deepak says, “So many of his films are based on Western literature, and how he indianizes them beautifully and hence they seem so relevant to the audience. When I watch his films, I have the impression that I have also seen his Macbeth and Othello. Maybe I wouldn’t consume Western literature as it is, but I watch its films because I feel connected to these stories, they don’t seem to be stories that aren’t rooted in our history and culture. . He is the Shakespeare of Indian cinema.
Working with him is like attending and immersing yourself in his masterclass, he adds.
After winning accolades as Rajan Tiwari, Deepak has performed memorable roles including Pappi in Tanu Weds Manu, Genda in Dabbang 2, and Shyam Prakash in Hindi Medium. Although he has worked with different renowned filmmakers in various genres, Deepak believes Vishal’s “rough and raw” style of storytelling is the best. He calls Vishal one of the best filmmakers he’s worked with.
He says, Vishal Bhardwaj is a great man to me, as a director, composer, storyteller. Everything he says or does is backed by powerful research based on history and literature. Many filmmakers talk about ‘Bollywood ki bhasha’, some tell moving stories like Anand ji (Anand L Rai), while Vishal ji’s style is raw and robust, and organic, and I think that’s the best way. to tell stories.
Speaking about Bhardwaj’s directorial vision, he said: Any actor who appears in Vishal ji films transforms into a performer of an actor or a star. Once you surrender to him, he brings out the best in you, feeds you but doesn’t control you.
Deepak also talks about his memorable scene from the film where his friendship with Saif’s Langda Tyagi is put to the test. Sharing an anecdote from the making of the movie, while giving this shot, he says, the film’s foreground / muhurat starred Saif Ali Khan and me, and it turned out to be one of the most memorable shots. This was the one where we were both on the bridge and I had to jump into the river. It was my first shot in my first feature film. I was quite loud and tried a lot.
However, Vishal had to ask him to tone it down. Deepak added, “By making this plan, I removed all ‘bhadaas’ from my days of struggle. The shot was effective the first time. Vishal ji came to see me and said: “You see, I have my shot, but will it be possible for you to take it a little lower?” I took this direction so seriously, that I took it a few notes down, acted like Rajju (the character) would have acted, and it was perfect. Vishal ji might have his language a little different from the others, but he tells you what the shot needs, and now what you need as an actor. If we had gone for my first shot it would have been overkill, but what we ended up seeing on the screen was transparent.
He continues: If I had continued to play Rajju like I did in my first move, he might come across as someone who is full of angst, not someone who is a real person and who is subconsciously devious. . This is his vision, and I completely believe it. So, as bitter as the truth is, Rajju tells Langda Tyagi and it stings him because Rajju says it softly to him, without really wanting to belittle him.
Calling Vishal Bhardwaj a magician, Deepak says: The way he (Vishal Bhardwaj) plays his actors makes his films timeless classics. He is totally involved with his cast and his team and the story. If everyone is in sync, you will realize how Vishal ji, as a magician, will bring out the kind of performance in you that you never thought you would do. It will leave you surprised. We had some of the more commercial Omkara actors, but today you only see the characters in the story. Vishal ji can create magic every time he sits in a director’s chair, or even with his music. I learned to play the role of a real human on screen thanks to Vishal ji, I am not an actor on the set. “
