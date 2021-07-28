Dhanush celebrates its 38th birthday. Manju Warrier in Anirudh, celebrities wish Pattas actor





Dhanush celebrates his 38th birthday on the sets of his next film, Maaran, directed by Karthick Naren. On this special day, social media is full of tweets, wishes and tributes from the actor’s fans, friends and colleagues in the film industry. Manju Warrier, Anirudh Ravichander, Vignesh Shivan, Prasanna, Venkat Prabhu are some of the celebrities who wished him his birthday. MANJU WARRIER AND ANIRUDH RAVICHANDER WISH DHANUSH FOR A BIRTHDAY Dhanush is currently in Hyderabad to shoot Maaran’s final program, which was previously titled D43. On July 1, the actor flew to the United States after finishing filming The Gray Man. He’s been touring for Maaran for about a month now. The actor will celebrate his birthday with the Maaran team. Meanwhile, celebrities such as Manju Warrier, Vishnu Vishal, Venkat Prabhu and others took to social media to wish Dhanush his birthday. Manju Warrier shared screen space with Dhanush in Vetri Maaran’s Asuran. She shared a photo of Dhanush on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja (sic)” along with two heart emojis. Happy Birthday dear @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/wGZPv6AZ2v Manju warrier (@ manjuWarrier4) July 28, 2021 Composer Anirudh Ravichaner wished his “brother” Dhanush on his birthday. Her post read: “Happy birthday my brother @dhanushkraja for another crazy year to come (sic).” Happy Birthday my brother @dhanushkraja see you yet another crazy year to come Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 28, 2021 OTHER CELEBS WHO WISHED DHANUSH FOR HIS BIRTHDAY Vishnu Vishal, directors Venkat Prabhu, Vignesh Shivan, Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar and several others took to social media to wish Dhanush his 38th birthday. Here are the tweets: Happy holiday @dhanushkraja Saar !! God protects you!! Continue to manage !! venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) July 28, 2021 Happy Birthday Sir @dhanushkraja lots of love pic.twitter.com/GQZbBhgjt7 PREMGI (remPremgiamaren) July 28, 2021 Happy birthday to my dear mentor #Dhanush Sir May your talent, dedication, skills and hard work take you where you deserve it! You already fly proudly high and even Sky is not the limit of your acting prowess! Remain blessed #Midas with good health, peace and everlasting success pic.twitter.com/6pTjGhWXpZ Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) July 28, 2021 Happy birthday @dhanushkraja Sir.. Someone I admire for their dedication and self-confidence …

Have a fantastic year ahead ..

God protects you ..#HBDDhanush VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) July 28, 2021 Happy Birthday to one of the best actors we have, Mr D sends you lots of love and best wishes for the wonderful days ahead and looking forward to seeing more of your beautiful works on screen this year. Remain blessed @dhanushkraja Sir Priya Bhavani Shankar (@priya_Bshankar) July 28, 2021 Happy birthday my love @dhanushkraja I have a good one Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) July 28, 2021 Dhanush was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, which airs on Netflix. It has Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, Maaran and an untitled movie starring Sekhar Kammula in the works. SEE ALSO | Jagame Thandhiram review: Dhanush is a one-man army in new Netflix gangster thriller SEE ALSO | Russo brothers wish Thambi Dhanush good luck ahead of Jagame Thandhiram’s release

