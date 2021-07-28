Simone Biles withdraws from second Olympic final | Entertainment





Simone Biles pulled out of a second Olympic final to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old champion had previously withdrawn from the women’s gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020 but has now decided not to participate in the all-around on Thursday (07.29.21) and will undergo daily assessments to determine if she ‘i will return for its remaining events next week. USA Gymnastics said in a statement: “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles withdrew from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health. “Simone will continue to be assessed on a daily basis to determine whether or not to compete in next week’s individual event finals. “Jade Carey, who has the highest qualifying score, will compete in her place” “We wholeheartedly support the decision and applaud his bravery in prioritizing his well-being. “Her courage shows, once again, why she is a role model for so many people.” Simone’s decision came after she admitted her emotional state had fluctuated and she felt the pressure of being the “main star” of the Olympics. The gymnast – who had a rare misstep during a jump routine earlier this week – said after retiring from the team final: “I’m fine, I’m just super frustrated with the way the The night went on but super proud of these girls who stepped up and did what And now we are Olympic silver medalists so this is something we will cherish forever. I’m in good shape. Emotionally, this stuff varies with the time and the moment. Coming to the Olympics and being the star is no easy task, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see. “ Despite Simone’s withdrawal from the final, the rest of the United States team won the silver medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee which won gold and ahead of Great Britain which won bronze. And Simone was quick to congratulate her teammates – Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee on social media. She wrote: “I am SO proud of these girls here. You are incredibly courageous and talented! I will always be inspired by your determination not to give up and fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. Thank you. to be there for me and have my back! i love you forever. (sic)

