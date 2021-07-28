Entertainment
Here are some of Bollywood’s best friends
Bollywood seems to be a place full of professional rivalries. But all is not what it seems, and the city of garlands is not devoid of the warmth of friendships. We’re not kidding! Bollywood is full of examples of strong bonds and exemplary friendships.
It happens very often that people who start out as coworkers end up becoming lifelong friends and we have some real life examples to tell you. From Aishwarya and Preity to Sonam and Ira Dubey, here are some of Bollywood’s best friend duets. Let’s look at their stories together.
Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta
Very few people know the strong bond that this duo shares. Their friendship goes back a long time. And many of us may have also seen pictures of them hanging out together. They have gone to dinner parties, family functions, and have been spotted together at many other events. Preity was also seen during one of the events of Abhishek and Aishwaryas.
Preity also said, “A cool, very fun mom to hang out with.” asked about Aishwarya, by a renowned press house. On top of all this, the two besties also toured the world in 2008.
Taboo and Farah Khan
Tabu and Farah along with Sania Mirza are a remarkable trio of friends in our industry. They not only walk together, but also share their lives and memorable moments together. This trio also consistently hosted parties at home to enjoy their time together. And yes, other than that, they also treat each one with adorable gestures like bringing in hand-cooked biryani.
Deepika and Shahana Goswami
This duo of pretty girls met for the first time on the sets of Break Ke Baad (2010) and it was here that their friendship took off. They got used to each other in no time and were also spotted attending events, awards shows and other meeting points. Deepika was quoted as saying, “Shahana is my best friend. I’ve always maintained that being in this industry, we can’t plan when friends will come into our lives and when they will move out. And she was a co-star. in one of my newbie movies. And before I know it we became good friends; she’s the first person I call when I get back to Mumbai. “in an article in Indiatimes.
Sonam Kapoor and Ira Dubey
Just like Deepika and Shahana, Sonam and Ira met on the sets of the movie Aisha. They have maintained their bond since that time. The two are spotted at many events together, but they are best known for their shopping sprees and having the best time of their lives together.
Dia Mirza and Neha Dhupia
Another very popular is the friendship of Dia and Nehas. We very often see the two beauty queens catch up. From award ceremonies to celebrity weddings, they are all present together. Not only that, but the two also run many joint charities! What a beautiful friendship indeed!
So, taking inspiration from these celebrity besties, allows us to surprise our friends on this friendship day and make them feel super special and important. If you enjoyed reading this article, stay tuned to Her Zindagi for more.
