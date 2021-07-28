Akansha Ranjan: Didn’t get any acting advice from Alia Bhatt when I entered Bollywood | Hindi movie news

Akansha Ranjan, known as close friend of Alia Bhatts, got her start in the entertainment industry playing in a Web Guilty movie with Kiara Advani, who played the lead role. The actress also starred in Ray, where she was seen working with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the newbie opened up about her Bollywood career, nepotism, friendship with Alia Bhatt and more. Extracts:

How was your work experience at Ray?

It was fun. Maybe the retrospective was difficult, but I was having fun and experimenting; we improvised a lot on the sets. It was exciting!



What made you want to make a career in cinema?

I don’t think there was a defining moment as such. I just knew I wanted to do it because I did it all my life – in school, in college, even when I was a baby – I was always playing, singing, imitating them. people. When I left college, I didn’t know anything better than acting.





How did it go in Guilty with Kiara Advani?

It was great. It was really difficult because he was a difficult character to play and also, for your first movie, when you don’t have any experience, it was a bit annoying. But, our manager was great. We had done so much prep work before the movie, the atmosphere was great because we were all really good friends. Being on a Netflix Original and Dharma adventure with a great director and great co-stars for your first movie is a dream come true! I couldn’t have asked for more.

The Bollywoods business, like most others, took a hit during the lockdown …

I am honestly one of those people who hope against all hope. I’m a super positive person, so I keep saying, “Look, I think this is going to end soon.” I know there is a third wave coming. But I don’t think it will last forever. The films must continue to be made, the actors must continue to be signed. Movies will come out, people will still watch movies. I think it’s only a matter of time before we’re all vaccinated, and then our shutters can be pulled up and running, and everything will be back to normal. We can just hope, right? We are all so ignorant of what the future holds and that is the scary part of Covid.



How much do you miss going to the theater?

That’s all, I miss it so much. I remember when the cinemas opened last year I shot 3-4 movies. So, yeah, we’re all dying to run and go watch something. So, I hope soon.





Salman Khans Bharat was released in parts of the country where cinemas were open. Do you think this could be something that could be done?

One hundred percent. Even I went to see ‘Indoo ki Jawani’ last year. It went out in a few theaters and people – vaccinated and comfortable – did. So I think it’s on a person-to-person basis. I think eventually they’ll have to start opening up somewhere, maybe in smaller places, in smaller theaters.

You and Alia Bhatt are close friends. When you first started in Bollywood, what kind of acting advice did you receive from her?

No, I haven’t received any acting advice. Acting is very subjective. How a person acts is not how another person acts. It is impossible for two actors to make a scene in the same way. It’s a very relative thing so I don’t think taking tips, sharing notes is something that actors usually do.

What do you have to say about her as a friend?

I think she’s great. She is my best friend. Words are not enough.





What do you think of the kind of roles she’s taken on … which all seem really difficult?

I have no idea. I am proud of her. I am always proud of the decisions she makes and the role she chooses. She’s done really well so I know she’s making the right choices and yes, she’s going to continue to thrive.

Can you be called a Bollywood buff?

No! I am very bad at this. I don’t keep track. I have a friend who knows everything going on in the industry, who signed where, who left which agency, who is dating whom. I have no idea. I’m no gossip, I’m no Bollywood gossip. I just feel like it distracts attention if you’re busy focusing on who signed what and who’s party where.

Are you open to criticism regarding your role or the projects you choose?

As an actor, you have no choice but to open up to it. It comes with good and bad, and of course, a lot of bad. I just take both with a pinch of salt, to be honest. If it’s constructive criticism, I always take the comments off and think I should work on it, and if it’s good, I’ll be happy and keep working hard. You have to take everything with a pinch of salt otherwise it will drive you crazy.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on my next Netflix feature again. They should announce it soon. I have already started filming and we have completed 20 days of filming. So yeah, it should be out next year and I’m really excited about it.

What do you think of the films released on OTT platforms? Do you think that cinemas will lose out to digital in the long term?

I think theaters have their own place and no one can take it away. Even before the pandemic, there was a gradual shift to digital. There are films which are made for theaters and which will always be cinema films. And there are directors, there are screenplays and there are actors who are made for the theater so you know some movies are just made for the cinema. So I don’t think that will take that away. I’m not calling it the way forward, but I believe slowly but surely it’s going to be divided very well and I’m honestly very grateful that at least some movies are coming out. Thanks to OTT, we can still watch movies and actors can publish their work. So, I am only grateful for OTT.





What type of content catches your eye?





I like black cinema. So I watch a lot of thrillers and documentaries and real crime stuff.





Were you skeptical before entering the entertainment industry given the discussions of nepotism?

Not really. I wasn’t skeptical because I wanted to all my life. So when it happened, for me it was just a dream come true. There was no time for bad negative thoughts. When it comes to favoritism, nepotism, I can’t help it. I mean, if that was the case, I would never have made my debut when I was 25. The girls make their debut at 17-18 years old. So it’s not like that but I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. I was just happy that I had a break because I was working really, really hard for it and it happened.



You share a good equation with Harsh Vardhan Kapoor and then you finally worked with him. How did the experience go?

It was great. In fact, we weren’t close before Ray. We became friends on the set. We knew each other but we never met. So it was great and we had a lot of fun. My only scenes were with him so I spent 3-4 days there.

Aditya Seal in one of her interviews made jokes about you and claimed you were big buddies. Would you like to work with him?

I would love. He’s a great actor. He’s doing amazing stuff now. So I hope someone hears this and signs us together.