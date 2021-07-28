Entertainment
Lin Laishram says it will be a shame if Bollywood does unfair casting for Mirabai Chanu biopic
Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal this Olympic season, finishing second in the 49kg women’s weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 202 kg. It is also India’s first ever Olympic silver medal in weightlifting.
His glorious victory will go down in history as one of the most emblematic victories.
Actress Lin Laishram, who played a central role in Priyanka Chopra’s “Mary Kom”, is proud of Chanu for putting the Northeast state on the world map with her victory.
Lin herself is originally from Manipur. In an interview with Free newspaper, Lin said,
A small state like Manipur has produced many great sports stars. I am extremely proud of Mirabai. Winning a silver medal and putting Manipur, India on the world map is a feeling of victory for unity in diversity.
With historic victories like these come possibilities for cinematic adaptation.
The historic triumph of Mirabais has a great chance of getting a Bollywood adaptation in the form of a biopic.
Lin added that it would be inspiring for others to see Chanu’s story. She added,
The film is a visual medium and people connect to it faster. The story of a girl from a small town winning the Olympics will be an inspiration to our young people, especially girls.
Sharing her personal thoughts on the possibilities of ‘talking’ about a biopic on Chanu, she said:
It would be a shame if an actor from another ethnic group played it nowadays. Inclusiveness is important across the world, and it is time that we as a country practice it as well.
She also said that if the offer came to her, she would like it. She was quoted as saying,
“I would love to play Mirabai. I think it depends a lot on the telling of the story and someone who deserves it should be chosen.”
Actor Adil Hussain, who himself is from the Northeast, echoed Lin’s thoughts.He said it was high time Bollywood caught up with the lost opportunity and redeemed itself.
In oneinterview with Hindustan Times, he said that someone else could have played the role of Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.He was quoted as saying, I certainly would have preferred someone from the North East. This is not at all a judgment on Priyanka, and she is a very accomplished artist. If anyone makes a film about Mirabai Chanu, I’m sure they’ll be more imaginative and pick someone from the northeast. “
Not many people know that Lin has been working in the entertainment industry for almost ten years now. She turned heads with her compelling performance in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
In one of his previous interviews, Lin had shared his thoughts on unfair Bollywood casting practices. While she said she had a great deal of respect for Priyanka’s hard work, it would have been fairer if someone from Manipur or the North East could have been chosen for an accurate portrayal.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/celebs/lin-laishram-says-itll-be-a-shame-if-bollywood-does-unfair-casting-for-biopic-on-mirabai-chanu-545912.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]