Lin Laishram says it will be a shame if Bollywood does unfair casting for Mirabai Chanu biopic

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal this Olympic season, finishing second in the 49kg women’s weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 202 kg. It is also India’s first ever Olympic silver medal in weightlifting.

His glorious victory will go down in history as one of the most emblematic victories.



Mirabai Chanu / File Photo

Actress Lin Laishram, who played a central role in Priyanka Chopra’s “Mary Kom”, is proud of Chanu for putting the Northeast state on the world map with her victory.



Lin Laishram

Lin herself is originally from Manipur. In an interview with Free newspaper, Lin said,



Lin laishram

A small state like Manipur has produced many great sports stars. I am extremely proud of Mirabai. Winning a silver medal and putting Manipur, India on the world map is a feeling of victory for unity in diversity.

With historic victories like these come possibilities for cinematic adaptation.

The historic triumph of Mirabais has a great chance of getting a Bollywood adaptation in the form of a biopic.

Lin added that it would be inspiring for others to see Chanu’s story. She added,



Mirabai Chanu

The film is a visual medium and people connect to it faster. The story of a girl from a small town winning the Olympics will be an inspiration to our young people, especially girls.

Sharing her personal thoughts on the possibilities of ‘talking’ about a biopic on Chanu, she said:



Lin Laishram

It would be a shame if an actor from another ethnic group played it nowadays. Inclusiveness is important across the world, and it is time that we as a country practice it as well.

She also said that if the offer came to her, she would like it. She was quoted as saying,



Lin Laishram

“I would love to play Mirabai. I think it depends a lot on the telling of the story and someone who deserves it should be chosen.”

Actor Adil Hussain, who himself is from the Northeast, echoed Lin’s thoughts. He said it was high time Bollywood caught up with the lost opportunity and redeemed itself.



Instagram

In oneinterview with Hindustan Times, he said that someone else could have played the role of Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.He was quoted as saying, I certainly would have preferred someone from the North East. This is not at all a judgment on Priyanka, and she is a very accomplished artist. If anyone makes a film about Mirabai Chanu, I’m sure they’ll be more imaginative and pick someone from the northeast. “

Not many people know that Lin has been working in the entertainment industry for almost ten years now. She turned heads with her compelling performance in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.



Lin Laishram

In one of his previous interviews, Lin had shared his thoughts on unfair Bollywood casting practices. While she said she had a great deal of respect for Priyanka’s hard work, it would have been fairer if someone from Manipur or the North East could have been chosen for an accurate portrayal.